ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier: Format, Full Schedule, Live Streaming And More

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 is all set to kick off on Sunday, September 18, which will witness eight international teams locking horns against each other. The teams will be fighting for the two vacate spots at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa next year. It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams from the Qualifiers will join hosts South Africa and leading teams Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies at the showpiece event next year.

Meanwhile, the qualifiers will begin on Sunday, with the match no. 1 between UAE women and Thailand women in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. At the same time, the day will also mark Zimbabwe going against PNG, Bangladesh against Ireland and Scotland against the USA. Out of the aforementioned teams, Bangladesh is the best-ranked team, as they sit 9th in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings.

It is pertinent to mention that the group stage games of the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 will be played across two venues in Abu Dhabi, the Zayed Cricket Stadium and the Tolerance Oval stadium, from September 18-21. A crucial playoff stage will follow the group stage games, while the final will be played on September 25. The top two teams in the event will earn qualification for the T20 Women’s World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be played in February and March 2023.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022: Fixtures and Schedule

Sunday, September 18

Thailand vs UAE, 4.30 pm IST

Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea, 4.30 pm IST

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 8.30 pm IST

Scotland vs USA, 8.30 pm IST

Monday, September 19

Thailand vs Zimbabwe, 4.30 pm IST

Papua New Guinea vs UAE, 4.30 pm IST

Bangladesh vs Scotland, 8.30 pm IST

Ireland vs USA, 8.30 pm IST

Wednesday, September 21

Bangladesh vs USA, 4.30 pm IST

Scotland vs Ireland, 4.30 pm IST

Thailand vs Papua New Guinea, 8.30 pm IST

Zimbabwe vs UAE, 8.30 pm IST

Friday, September 23

B1 vs A2, 4.30 pm IST

A3 vs B4, 4.30 pm IST

A1 vs B2, 8.30 pm IST

B3 vs A4, 8.30 pm IST

Sunday, September 25

3/4 Playoff, 4.30 pm IST

7/8 Playoff, 4.30 pm IST

5/6 Playoff, 8.30 pm IST

Final, 8.30 pm IST

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022: Group-wise divisions and Full Squads

Group A

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Sharmin Akter, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Marufa Akter

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron

Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ailsa Lister, Katherine Fraser, Kathleen McGill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Megan McColl, Ellen Watson, Hannah Rainey, Olivia Bell, Saskia Horley, Rachel Slater

USA: Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Geetika Kodali, Anika Kolan, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, lsani Vaghela, Lisa Ramjit, Moksha Chaudhary, Preeti lyenger, Ritu Singh, Snigdha Paul, Suhani Thadani, Taranum Chopra, Yashaditi Teki. Reserves: Mahika Kandanala, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni, Uzma lfthikar

Group B

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (vc/wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nanthita Boonsukham

Zimbabwe: Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare

PNG: Kaia Arua (c), Melanie Ani, Vicky Araa, Hollan Doriga, Kevau Frank, Veru Frank, Sibona Jimmy, Ravina Oa, Tanya Ruma, Pauke Siaka, Brenda Tau, Henao Thomas, Mairi Tom, Isabel Toua, Naoani Vare

UAE: Chaya Mughal (c), Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Siya Gokhale, Priyanjali Jain, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Esha Oza, Rinitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Theertha Satish, Khushi Sharma

How to watch the live streaming of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022?

Fans around the globe can watch live action from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, by tuning into ICC.tv. Fans in India, can watch the live streaming on FanCode.