ICC World Cup 2023: Sanath Jayasuriya Makes 'MASSIVE' Prediction Ahead Of Marquee Tournament

Sri Lanka cricket legend Sanath Jayasuria on Saturday dismissed suggestions that too much cricket was leading to burnout saying the playing period at the top level was short and players should make optimum use of it.

"That is an individual opinion and I would not like to comment on it. The period of players’ careers is short and they have to make best use of this time," Jayasuria told reporters here.

The 'Player of the Tournament' in 1996 World Cup feels that fitness is paramount as the best years will allow an individual to ply his trade in various T20 leagues, which is fast changing the priority for a section of cricketers.

"You cannot say 'No' to these things. At the end, the player has to decide how much his body can take," he said.

Jayasuriya was non-committal on most issues during his interaction with media.

"It is too early to name three contenders. All the teams are playing good cricket right now," Jayarusia replied when asked about favourites for the World Cup.

Asked about chances of Sri Lanka, which has to play the qualifiers, going through to the main World Cup event, he said "we have to qualify first and I am confident." Jayasuria threw his weight behind the T20 leagues around the world saying some good players have come to limelight from the instant form of cricket.

"It is an individual opinion (that Test cricket is losing out to T20 cricket). We have seen good players coming through from T20 in India, Australia and Bangladesh," he added.

The former cricketer, who donned the Sri Lankan colours 586 times across the formats, was all praise for bats made of Kashmir willow "I have played with Kashmiri bats, there is nothing wrong with these bats. It is up-to the individual players (whether they want to use it)," he said in response to a question. Asked if India and Pakistan should play each other beyond the ICC events, Jayasuria said "I I cannot talk about domestic issues of your country. I am an outsider." While refusing to take political questions about India, Kashmir or Sri Lanka, the former Sri Lankan MP said he wanted the media to highlight positive aspects of life in his native country.

"My country went through a bad period. The protests went on for some time. Now the people want a future. We are looking forward. We don't have any issues now. We want the media to show positive things about Sri Lanka,"