ICC World Test Championship Final Postponed To June 18-22, Venue Still Undecided

The final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) has been postponed and it will now be played from June 18 to 22 with June 23 acting as a reserve day, ANI reported on Monday. The summit clash of the competition was originally scheduled to be held from June 10 to 14 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

ANI has reported that it was done keeping in mind the proximity between the WTC final and the final of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League -- dates yet to be officially announced -- and any quarantine period that players might have to go through with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic. It is almost certain that India will be a part of the final.

READ: Ricky Ponting Wants Mitchell Starc To Redeem The Art Of Swing Bowling Ahead Of SA Tests

How are the teams placed in the ICC WTC points table?

Currently, India and New Zealand are placed at the top two spots in the WTC standings. The Virat Kohli-led side has 430 points in their tally after their historic series win against Australia Down Under last week from five series and 13 matches out of which they have managed to register nine wins with a PCT (Percentage of points) of 71.7%.

Kane Williamson & Co. occupy the second spot with 420 points from five series and winning 11 matches with a PCT of exactly 70%.

Australia have come down to the third spot after their recent home series loss against India. They now have 332 points from four series by winning eight out of 14 matches that they have played so far with a PCT of 69.2%.

READ: T Natarajan Attributes Australia Success To IPL Stint, Thanks David Warner & Virat Kohli

What's next for the top three teams?

India will be playing one more series against England as part of WTC and Australia, who are placed at the third spot, will be taking on South Africa. The Aussies would be required to win against South Africa if the Tim Paine-led side wishes to make it to the finals of WTC.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that England will start their home international summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand, commencing from June 2. Joe Root & Co. will be hosting the Kiwis for two Test matches at Lord's (June 2-6) and Edgbaston (June 10-14) respectively.

READ: Will Pucovski Consults Surgeon After Shoulder Injury, Eyes Return In South Africa Series

(Photo Credit: AP)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.