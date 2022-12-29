Australian cricket team romped home to another emphatic Test series victory at home on Thursday. Australia defeated South Africa by an innings and 182 runs after bowling them out for just 204 on the fourth day of the second test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With the win, Australia also clinched the three-match series 2-0. The third match of the series is going to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers on the fourth day as he picked up three wickets for 58 runs.

ICC World Test Championship points table

With this win, Australia consolidated its standing at the top of the World Test Championship points table. Australia received 12 points for the win and it has taken them to 132 points from 14 matches with a table-topping win percentage of 78.57%. India are in the second position in the table with 99 points from 14 matches with a percentage of 58.93. Sri Lanka are in third position while South Africa have further fallen down to fourth with the loss.

ICC World Test Championship final: How can India qualify

The top-2 teams at the end of the cycle qualify for the final of the WTC which will take place in June next year at The Oval. India have their destiny in their own hands now to qualify for the final. They have four matches left before the final. Australia will tour India in February to play four Test matches and that will determine India's chances to reach the WTC final in Oval.