Iceland Cricket Break The Internet With Brutal Dig At Pakistan After 3-0 Loss To England

Iceland Cricket took yet another massive jibe at the Pakistan Cricket Team after the Men in Green suffered a 3-0 hammering in the Test series against England at home. As for the third and final Pakistan vs England Test, the Three Lions registered a convincing eight-wicket win.

'We will score at 0.7 and not at 7 runs per over': Iceland Cricket

Iceland Cricket have mocked the Pakistan Cricket Team after England chased down the target of 170 runs in the second innings with ease. Iceland Cricket told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that they were willing to tour the country and lose 3-0 and that they would score at just 0.7 runs per over instead of the T20-style batting produced by England, who scored their runs at a quick pace.

Message to @TheRealPCB, we are happy to come and tour Pakistan and lose 3-0, getting chopped up and sugared like marmalade. Just letting you know in the interests of balance. And we will score at 0.7 not 7.0 an over. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 19, 2022

England register massive 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan

A relentless England lineup powered to an eight-wicket win in the third and final cricket test on Tuesday to complete a historic series sweep in Pakistan. England started the day needing just a further 55 runs for victory and reached 170 runs for the loss of two wickets within just 38 minutes of play to secure their second successive win with more than a day to spare in their first Test tour to Pakistan in 17 years.

It was Pakistan’s first-ever 3-0 loss in a three-Test series on home soil. Pakistan fell for 216 against an 18-year-old rookie Rehan Ahmed (5-48) in the second innings to set England a modest target of 167 for victory. Ben Duckett resumed on 50 runs and remained unbeaten on 82 runs off 78 balls and skipper Ben Stokes signed off his team’s dominant ‘Bazball’ brand of aggressive cricket by finishing 35 runs not out.

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed could have finished the series with 18 wickets in two Test matches, but Agha Salman couldn’t hold onto a difficult chance from Stoke at long-on with England just 19 runs away from a memorable win. England won the first test on a flat wicket in Rawalpindi by 74 runs in dimming light on the last day before recording a thrilling 26-run win at Multan on a slow turning track inside four days.

