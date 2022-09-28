Iceland Cricket Royally Trolls ECB For Offering To Host India Vs Pakistan Test Series

Iceland Cricket on Tuesday took to its official Twitter handle to mock the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over reports that it has offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. Earlier, it was reported that ECB chairman Martin Darlow held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during their ongoing T20I series and offered to host a bilateral Test series between India and Pakistan. After the reports emerged, Iceland Cricket took to the micro-blogging platform to troll the ECB for suggesting the impossible.

"We hear @ECB_cricket have offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. We officially announce to @ICC that we are also offering to do the same & can provide near 24-hour daylight in June and July, as well as better Tweets covering the matches. Sniper security too," Iceland Cricket wrote in its post.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the post's comment section to laud Iceland Cricket for savagely trolling the ECB over their alleged offer of hosting a potential Test series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. "Hahaha, @icelandcricket whoever is handling your social media page has handed you a massive 𝗪. Too good," one individual wrote.

This handle is hilarious 🤣 https://t.co/0AYnYgd0UM — Radhika Tongar (@radhikatongar) September 28, 2022

Give this handle’s admin a raise for this tweet🤣 always so hilarious https://t.co/KX7kkom7pv — Snap (@ObsessionSnap) September 28, 2022

India-Pakistan bilateral series

The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral Test series against one another was way back in 2007-08. India hosted Pakistan for a three-match series, starting November 22. India won the contest 1-0 courtesy of a 6-wicket victory in the first match in Delhi. The second and third matches of the series ended in a draw. Overall, India and Pakistan have played a total of 58 Test matches against each other. Out of those 58 games, Pakistan won 11, India won 9, while 38 matches ended in a draw.

India and Pakistan have not played in bilaterals against one another since their three-match ODI series in 2012-13. Pakistan won the three-match contest by defeating the then world champions 2-1. India and Pakistan stopped playing bilaterals because of political factors that arose after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and the unabated terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country for which it remains unapologetic.

