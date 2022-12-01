Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan In Ways Unimaginable After England's Record Day 1

Iceland Cricket on Thursday took a dig at Pakistan after virus-hit England thrashed Babar Azam and Co. on the first day of the Rawalpindi test by amassing a world record 506-4 with four players scoring tons.

Things could have turned worse for Pakistan if not for the bad light. Although England's 506 runs were the most runs scored on the first day of a Test match, had bad light not stopped play, the Three Lions would have surpassed Sri Lanka's 509, which is the most runs scored on any day of Test.

In a hilarious tweet, Iceland Cricket said, "The one saving grace for Pakistan today was that they could wait for sunset to bring matters to an early close. When we play in Iceland in the summer, it simply never arrives. This is 02:30 in June," and shared a picture to prove their point.

The one saving grace for Pakistan today was that they could wait for sunset to bring matters to an early close. When we play in Iceland in the summer, it simply never arrives. This is 02:30 in June. pic.twitter.com/qObCoF2U4l — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 1, 2022

English batsmen humiliate Pakistan

At 506/4 in just 75 overs, Zak Crawley scored 122 and Ben Duckett hit 107 in a fiery opening stand of 233 runs. Harry Brook and Ollie Pope scored tons in the last session, thrashing Pakistan's bowling attack in every part of the ground.

Interestingly, most English batsmen fell sick before the historic Test and only confirmed that the match could go ahead two hours before the toss. Later, they served the Pakistani bowlers before play ended prematurely because of bad light.

"It's unbelievable. I was pleased with how I played...I was annoyed when I got out because you always want more.," Crawley said after his blitzing performance.