Iceland Cricket's 'nobody Knew Who Sachin Tendulkar Was' Post Faces Wrath From Indian Fans

While Iceland Cricket's official social media handles are well known to produce good content, their latest post has received massive backlash from Indian fans. After Iceland Cricket posted that no one in their country knew who Sachin Tendulkar was back in 2009, several Indian fans explained what the 'God of Cricket' meant to them.

Iceland Cricket's post receives massive backlash

Via a Twitter post, Iceland Cricket wrote, "Sachin Tendulkar holidayed in Iceland in 2009 and said it was maybe his favourite destination. Nobody knew who he was. We guess that was refreshing. He came to work on his golf swing. If Virat Kohli came today, the Icelandic press would want interviews. Cricket is growing here."

Sachn Tendulkar holidayed in Iceland in 2009 and said it was maybe his favourite destination. Nobody knew who he was. We guess that was refreshing. He came to work on his golf swing. If Virat Kohli came today, the Icelandic press would want interviews. Cricket is growing here. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) September 30, 2022

Here is a look at how fans reacted to the post:

ITS “SACHIN TENDULKAR” 😡🤬😡😡😡🤬🤬 or may be refer him as GOD easier for you. pic.twitter.com/Ss91k8zDqX — coolnclassy (@kamalkargeti) September 30, 2022

You guys didn't know Sachin Tendulkar but know Virat Kohli.. Cricket is dipping there i say🙃 — archit wahi (@ruuuuuuuuuuud) September 30, 2022

Wow, that’s some news :-) — lıl єиιgмαтι¢ тяανєℓℓєя lıl (@MisterExtinct) September 30, 2022

People in iceland used to live in caves till 2009, as they didn't knew the GOD himself. Now they are trying to seek attention from a sport that he ruled for decades. — Ankur Awasthi (@AnkurAw61898000) September 30, 2022

Iceland Cricket have been very active Twitter recently. They have constantly mocked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over reports that it has offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. It was reported that ECB chairman Martin Darlow held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during their ongoing T20I series and offered to host a bilateral Test series between India and Pakistan. After the reports emerged, Iceland Cricket took to the micro-blogging platform to troll the ECB for suggesting the impossible.

"We hear @ECB_cricket have offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. We officially announce to @ICC that we are also offering to do the same & can provide near 24-hour daylight in June and July, as well as better Tweets covering the matches. Sniper security too," Iceland Cricket wrote in its post.

Sachin Tendulkar currently playing in RSWS

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is currently rolling back the years by playing some outstanding cricket in the ongoing Road Safety World Series (RSWS) tournament. The Master Blaster, who is known as one of the best batsmen of all time, is proving that he has still got it even at the age of 49.

He played some fantastic shots in the ongoing RSWS tournament, much to the delight of all Indian fans. While he only managed to score 10 runs in the semi-final match against the Australia Legends on September 28, he did lead the side successfully to the RSWS final.

Sachin Tendulkar's staggering career stats

During a historic international career that spanned 24 years, Sachin Tendulkar broke almost every cricketing record there is to break. The 49-year-old holds the record for not only the most number of runs in international cricket (34,357) but also in both the ODI (18,426) and Test formats (15,921).

And to add to these records, he has not only smacked the most number of centuries in international cricket (100) but also has the most hundreds to his name in both the ODI (51) and Test formats (49). The milestones do not just end there as Tendulkar also holds the record for scoring the most number of runs (1,894 in 1998) in ODIs in a calendar year.