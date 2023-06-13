I'd Love To Play The IPL But..': Mitchell Starc's Plans For Playing Franchise Cricket

Why you're reading this: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has had a brilliant career for the Australian cricket team and has been one of their top performers for many years. Starc recently played in the IND vs AUS WTC Final at the Kennington Oval, London and continued to suffocate the Indian batters with a stellar display of pace bowling. The left-arm pacer has also featured in the Indian Premier League and played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2014 and 2015.

3 things you need to know

Team India lost to Australia in WTC Final 2023

Australia won by 209 runs against India in the WTC Final 2023

Starc is one of the fiver cricketers to have won the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and WTC Final

Mitchell Starc's performance in international cricket

Mitchell Starc has been one of the key strike bowlers of the Australian cricket team for many years and has taken 602 wickets in 246 international matches. The left-arm pace bowler delivers the ball with a serious pace and rattles the batsmen with toe crushing yorkers. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the 2019 ODI World Cup with 27 wickets.

Mitchell Starc has also featured in the Indian Premier League and played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2014 and 2015. Starc has played a total of 27 matches for RCB and has picked up 27 wickets. His average has been 20.38 whereas he has also maintained an economy of 7.17.

However, Mitchell Starc didn't feature in the Indian Premier League after the 2015 edition and has only been playing international cricket for Australia. Though he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the year 2018 but missed the whole season due to an injury. Since then he has never registered himself in the auction of the cash-rich league.

Does Mitchell Starc want to play franchise cricket?

Besides every argument, Mitchell Starc has now expressed his urge to play in the Indian Premier League but has also said that his main priority remains to play for Australia. In an interview with 'The Guardian', Starc feels that the traditionalist in him still believes that there is a bunch of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket.

The traditionalist in me still hopes that there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it's the fast track to infamy. I would definitely love to play in the IPL again, but in the long run, my aim has been to give my best for Australia, whatever the format. Nothing I love in cricket more than sitting with my teammates at the end of a Test win and reflecting on the success we've had that week. To be able to pull on the baggy green with so many of my closest teammates, people I grew up with in sports.

Mitchell Starc has also featured for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League and has played a total of ten games and has managed to pick 20 wickets at an economy of 7.92 and at an average of 14.85.