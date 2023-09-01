'I'll Probably Get A Lot Of Slack': Wasim Akram Settles Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli Debate

The most awaited India vs Pakistan clash is all set to take place on September 2, 2023, at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. The Babar Azam-led 'Men in Green' have begun their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a thumping win against Nepal and now will take on Rohit Sharma's Team India. Just like every other IND vs PAK match, debates have once again emerged about who is better between Babar and Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is currently the number one ODI batsman in the ICC rankings

Former India captain Virat Kohli has ruled world cricket for almost a decade, and his comparison with Azam is unjustifiable

Babar Azam is yet to achieve laurels in international cricket with Pakistan

Wasim Akram shuts down the Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli debate with a mic-drop statement

Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram, while speaking on Fox Sports, was asked to pick between one batter betweenaces Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. However, despite knowing the fact that Akram might face a troll from his countrymen, he picked Virat Kohli and also considered Babar Azam as a modern-day great. Wasim Akram said:

It is a very difficult decision, that is why I don't become a selector. I'll probably get a lot of slack back home, but I will definitely pick Virat Kohli over Babar Azam. Babar is on the way, there is no doubt. He is one of the modern greats, but it will take some time. He will catch up, but it will take time.

Indian Cricket Team aims to win 8th Asia Cup title ahead of ODI World Cup

The Indian cricket team is the most successful team in the Asia Cup and has been able to lift the title on seven occasions. The Indian team faced a disappointing knockout in the last edition of the tournament which was played in the T20I format. With all main players returning to the side, the Rohit Sharma-led 'Men in Blue' will look forward to lifting their eighth title and also kickstarting their campaign against Pakistan with a win.