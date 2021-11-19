'I'm Sorry': Tim Paine Issues Statement After Stepping Down As Australia Test Captain

Tim Paine on Friday announced his decision to step down as the Australian Test captain after his private text exchanges with a former Cricket Tasmania employee was made public. Paine announced his decision to resign at a press conference held in Hobart, where he apologised to his family, fans and teammates for his past behaviour. Paine said leading the Australian men's cricket team has been the "greatest privilege" of his sporting career. The 36-year-old added that he will remain a committed member of the Australian team and that he looks forward to taking part in the upcoming Ashes series.

'I'm deeply sorry'

"Today, I'm announced my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's test team. It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket. As background on my decision, nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in," Paine said in his statement.

"That investigation and a Cricket Tasmania HR investigation at the same time found that there had been no breach of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct. Although exonerated, I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and still do today. I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support. We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years," the former Australian captain said.

"However, I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public. On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community. I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party. I'm sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport," Paine added.

"And I believe that it is the right decision for me to stand down as captain, effective immediately. I do not want this to become an unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of what is a huge Ashes Series. I have loved my role as captain of the Australian cricket team. It's been the greatest privilege of my sporting life to lead the Australian men's test team. I'm grateful for the support of my teammates and proud of what we've been able to achieve together," Paine said.

"To them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness. To Australian cricket fans I'm deeply sorry that my past behaviour has impacted our game on the eve of the Ashes. For the disappointment I have caused to fans and the entire cricket community, I apologise. I've been blessed with a wonderful, loving and supportive family, and it breaks my heart to know how much I've let them down. They have always stood by me, been my most loyal fans, and I'm indebted to them for their support. I will remain a committed member of the Australian cricket team and look forward with anticipation to what is a huge Ashes tour," Paine concluded.

Paine, who has played 35 Tests and as many ODIs for his country, took over as captain following the sandpaper scandal that saw his predecessor Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner step down. In 2019, Paine had become the first Australian captain after Steve Waugh to retain the Ashes series in England. It was under Paine's captaincy that India managed to win two back-to-back Border Gavaskar series in Australia. Paine has played 23 Tests as captain and has won 11 matches, lost 8 and drawn 4. He has a win percentage of 47.82.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, who is Australia's vice-captain in the longest format of the game, is expected to take over as captain for the upcoming Ashes series. Cummins will become the 47th player to captain Australia in Test cricket. His appointment will be confirmed after approval from the Cricket Australia Board. Australia are all set to lock horns against England in a five-match Ashes series starting December 8.

Image: cricket.com.au

