'I'm The Greatest Off-spinner Of All Time, Even Murali Won't Contest That': Chris Gayle

Star West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle hilariously claimed that he is the greatest off-spinner of all time, even better than legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has the most number of wickets in international cricket. The Sri Lankan bowler picked up 1,347 wickets in all formats during his illustrious career, while the Windies batter has only managed to pick up 260 wickets.

Gayle's remarks came after he revealed that he would be taking part in the inaugural edition of the 6ixty tournament. The 42-year-old would represent St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, one of the six teams that will take part in this new competition. The other teams are Jamaica Tallawahs, St. Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Gayle claims he's world's best off-spinner

Ahead of the 6IXTY 2022 tournament, Chris Gayle said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo), "You know what? My bowling is natural. Definitely, I have to bowl. I'm the greatest off-spinner of all time. Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) won't contest that for sure. I have the best economy, not even Sunil Narine can come close to that."

After joking about his outstanding bowling stats, Gayle revealed how excited he was to return to the cricketing field. "I'm really excited to be back on the field. I missed it. I'm like a kid again, looking forward to the first game...For my debut. I'll have to get back in shape. I'm still in shape but just a little prep here and there to get in that mindset of playing cricket."

With 14,652 runs in T20 cricket after just 463 matches, Gayle has by far the most number of runs in this format. The athlete averages 36.22 in T20s and has a strike rate of 144.75, with 22 centuries and 88 fifties to his name. He will hope to use this explosive batting style of his at the top of the order to help his St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side get as far as possible in the competition. The 6IXTY 2022 men's competition is set to begin on Thursday, August 25, with Guyana Amazon Warriors set to take on the St Lucia Kings in the first match.