ZIM Vs BAN 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Match

Zimbabwe will be locking horns with Bangladesh in the third ODI of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday at the Harare Sports Club. Since this series is a part of the ICC Super League, the results of the matches will be considered in deciding the qualification of teams for the ICC 2023 World Cup.

Ahead of the dead-rubber third ODI, let's take a look at how the cricket fans can catch the live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh.

Zim vs Ban live streaming: Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh

The kick-off time for the third and final ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is scheduled for 01:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, the cricket fans in India & the subcontinent can catch live action on the FanCode app while the viewers in Pakistan will be able to view the same on Ten Sports Pakistan, PTV Sports. The Bangladesh viewers can rely on Gazi TV (GTV), BTV, T Sports whereas the people residing in the US & Canada can enjoy the match on Willow TV.

The citizens of Zimbabwe can catch their team in action on ZBC TV and the fans based in the United Kingdom will need to view the same on FreeSports. Last but not the least, the die-hard cricket fans across the world (The rest of the World) can watch the live streaming of the third and final ODI of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh on Rabbitholdebd Sports (YouTube Channel).

ZIM vs BAN preview

Even though Zimbabwe will be making it to the third ODI on the back of two defeats against Bangladesh, they managed to give a good fight in the second ODI after a humiliating defeat in the first. After Bangladesh set a modest target of 277 runs in the first innings, an excellent bowling performance by them restricted Zimbabwe to a paltry total of 121 runs. As a result, Bangladesh won by a mammoth 155 runs.

In the second ODI, Zimbabwe batted first and set Bangladesh a target of 241 runs. In reply, Bangladesh got to the target in the 50th over thanks to an outstanding performance by veteran Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib's masterclass innings of 96 runs in 109 deliveries also helped him win the man of the match.