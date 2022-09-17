'Impact Player': Know All About BCCI's New Rule For T20 Matches Including IPL 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to introduce the 'impact player' rule in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, before introducing the change in the world's biggest T20 league, the BCCI wants to try it out in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is the country's domestic T20 tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin in October. According to reports, the apex cricketing body in the nation has sent a circular to all state associations, explaining to them the proper use of the new rule.

Impact player rule explained

The new rule will allow teams to bring in a substitute in place of another player in the team, and use him as an 'impact player' based on his skill set.

Teams will have to name four substitute players during the toss along with eleven players who will be part of the initial playing XI.

Teams will be allowed to make a change in the playing XI by bringing in one of the substitutes from the four players identified during the toss.

Teams will be allowed to make the change only before the 14th over of an innings following which the replaced player can no longer be part of the match, not even as a substitute fielder.

Teams will have to notify the on-field or the fourth umpire before bringing in the impact player as a tactical change.

The impact player will be allowed to bowl his full quota of four overs and may also bat at any point in the innings, but only after the end of the over in progress.

In case the number of overs in a match has been reduced to 10 overs per side due to any given reason, the impact player rule will not be applied.

The impact player rule was first introduced in cricket by Cricket Australia (CA) in their domestic Big Bash League (BBL), where it is referred to as the 'X-Factor' rule. The BCCI first wants to try the change in their domestic T20 tournament before introducing it in the IPL. If all goes well in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where the rule will be applied for the first time in Indian cricket, the BCCI may introduce the change in the next edition of the IPL.