'Impact Player': Know All About BCCI's New Rule For T20 Matches Including IPL 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to introduce the 'impact player' rule in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, before introducing the change in the world's biggest T20 league, the BCCI wants to try it out in the forthcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is the country's domestic T20 tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin in October. According to reports, the apex cricketing body in the nation has sent a circular to all state associations, explaining to them the proper use of the new rule.
The impact player rule was first introduced in cricket by Cricket Australia (CA) in their domestic Big Bash League (BBL), where it is referred to as the 'X-Factor' rule. The BCCI first wants to try the change in their domestic T20 tournament before introducing it in the IPL. If all goes well in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where the rule will be applied for the first time in Indian cricket, the BCCI may introduce the change in the next edition of the IPL.