Imrul Kayes Reveals Why Virat Kohli Thinks Twice Before Sledging Him On The Field

Bangladesh cricketer Imrul Kayes has revealed why Virat Kohli did not sledge him after a single such incident. Earlier, Kayes' Bangladesh team-mate pacer Rubel Hossain had alleged that Kohli used to sledge the opposition ever since his U-19 days.

'Never misbehaved after': Imrul Kayes

During a recent Facebook live session on a Bangladesh cricket news website, Imrul Kayes went on to say that he has known the Indian skipper since 2007 when the two of them spent a month together as budding cricketers in an Australian academy.

The batting megastar had apparently sledged Kayes in 2011 when they had met each other for the first time at an international match. Kayes said that he was taken aback as Kohli had sledged him even after they had spent a whole month together.

The Bangladesh cricketer then mentioned that he did not tell anything to Kohli and instead went and complained to Tamim Iqbal about it, after which Iqbal gave the Delhi cricketer a taste of his own medicine. Imrul Kayes further added that Tamim Iqbal can also be aggressive on the field unlike him.

Furthermore, the opener further added that the Indian skipper has never behaved badly with him after that and during a Test match in Fatullah a few years later, the top-ranked ODI batsman was rough with everyone from the Bangladesh team but did not utter a single word to him.