In BBL, Young Fan With Gloves On To Catch Sixes During Stars Vs Scorchers Game Wins Hearts

The rescheduled 27th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) saw Perth Scorchers lock horns against Melbourne Stars at the Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday. Scorchers defeated Melbourne Stars by 47 runs. Following the win, the Scorchers cemented their place on top of the BBL points with 37 points in 12 matches. With the win, the Scorchers have almost sealed a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

A humorous event occurred during the match when a child was observed sitting in the stands wearing his wicketkeeping gloves. 7Cricket, an Australian cricket broadcaster, published a photo of a kid sitting in the stands with his gloves on, waiting for the ball to arrive so he could attempt a catch. During the high-scoring contest, 16 sixes were struck, and the young man must have expected one of them to come his way.

Smart kid having the keeping gloves on with the rate sixes are being hit today 😂 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/ouTxyPZegl — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 11, 2022

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars

Coming back to the match, Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to bat first at the Kardinia Park Stadium. The Scorchers scored 196 runs in the first innings courtesy of a 69-run knock Laurie Evans. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 69 off 46 balls including two boundaries and five maximums before he was dismissed by Haris Rauf.

Nick Hobson scored 46 off 36 balls before he was removed by Adam Zampa. Skipper Ashton Turner also contributed to the huge total as he scored an unbeaten 47 off 26 balls. While Haris Rauf picked two wickets for the Stars, Adam Zampa scalped one wicket.

In reply, Melbourne Stars were restricted for 149/9 in 20 overs. Beau Webster was the sole half-centurion for the side as he scored 63 off 47 balls before being dismissed by Andrew Tye. Joe Burns was the second-highest run-getter for the Stars on Tuesday as he scored 20 off 17 balls Matthew Kelly sent him back to the pavilion by taking a catch off his own bowling.

Kelly went on to pick three more wickets to register a total of 4 wickets in the match. Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, and Ashton Agar scalped one wicket each for the Scorchers. Laurie Evans was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant knock with the bat.

