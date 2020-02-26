IN W Vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

The upcoming fifth Group A and ninth overall match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between India Women and New Zealand Women. The IN W vs NZ W live match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 27. The action will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here is our IN W vs NZ W Dream11 team and IN W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best IN W vs NZ W live match results.

IN W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction: IN W vs NZ W match prediction

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in the West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. India Women won their first two Group A games, defeating Australia Women and Bangladesh Women by 17 and 18 runs respectively. Meanwhile, New Zealand Women also won their opening game, defeating Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets

IN W vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction: IN W vs NZ W playing 11 likely from squads

IN W vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction: IN W vs NZ W playing 11 from India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma

IN W vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction: IN W vs NZ W playing 11 from New Zealand Women

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr.

IN W vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction: IN W vs NZ W Dream11 Team

Here is the IN W vs NZ W Dream11 team that is expected to give you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Rachel Priest

All-rounder – Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine (C)

Batswomen – Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green

Bowlers – Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav (VC), Leigh Kasperek

IN W vs NZ W Dream11 Prediction

India Women start off as favourites to win the IN W vs NZ W live match as per the IN W vs NZ W match prediction.

Please note that the above IN W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The IN W vs NZ W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

✅ Two wins from two

✅ The two highest totals of the tournament so far



India have made quite the start to their #T20WorldCup campaign 👏#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/QJdZO7UjJA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 24, 2020

