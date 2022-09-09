Dinesh Karthik has been part of Team India for over a decade now, however, he has never been able to cement his place in the national team. The Tamil Nadu veteran made his debut for Team India as wicket keeper back in 2004 at Lord's and after 18 years, Karthik turned himself into a bowler. Karthik got the chance to be a bowler during the final over of the Afghanistan innings.

Asia Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik bowling during IND vs AFG match

Dinesh Karthik did not get to showcase his finishing skills during the tournament since he got to play fewer balls whenever the chance for batting arrived. He warmed the bench in the past couple of matches with Rishabh Pant getting the nod ahead of him. In the India vs Afghanistan match, Karthik was included in the playing XI but did not get a chance to bat.

However, stand-in skipper KL Rahul decided to give a chance to roll his arm with the match already pocketed. Afghanistan needed 120 runs from just 6 balls and Karthik who came into bowl ended up giving away 18 runs in his over. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, remained unbeaten but smashed Karthik for two back-to-back sixes and three doubles. This is not the first instance when a non-bowler has bowled an over for the team. During the Group A match against Hong Kong on August 31, Virat Kohli also took an opportunity to bowl one over in which he conceded six runs.

Dinesh Karthik's astonishing comeback

Dinesh Karthik has battled hard to make another comeback into the team. After being picked up by RCB during the IPL 2022 mega auction, Karthik's played the finishers' role to perfection for the Bangalore franchise. His batting display during IPL was rewarded with selectors picking him up in virtually all Twenty20 engagements.

Karthik's made his comeback in Team India during the home series against South Africa. Since the comebck the veteran cricketer has played fifteen matches. He has scored 192 runs with one half-century, and a cracking knock of 55 runs against South Africa at Rajkot. He has contributed with big scores in fewer balls and has contributed to wins. Overall, Karthik has played 50 Twenty20 internationals and scored 592 runs.