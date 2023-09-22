Last Updated:

India Vs Australia Highlights,1st ODI Match Live Updates: IND Win By Five Wickets

India vs Australia live score: Ahead of the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Team India will kick off its final preparation phase in the form of a 3-match ODI series against Australia. The first ODI will take place in Mohali. Catch instant updates of the Ind vs Aus live score here at republicworld.com. Know the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI live score without any hassle. Keep watching the space.

IND-vs-AUS-1st-ODI-Match-live-today-match-scorecard-updates

Image: BCCI

23:27 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live Updates: Mohammad Shami gets the Player of the Match award

Indian cricket team pacer Mohammad Shami has been named as the Player of the Match for his 5 wicket haul and a match winning performance. 

22:11 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 2023 LIVE SCORE: IND win by 5 wickets against AUS

The Indian cricket team has won the match by five wickets against the Australian cricket team in Mohali. 

21:34 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Update: Surya departs for 50 runs

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has to walk back for a score of 50 runs and the Indian team still need 12 runs to win. 

21:34 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav hits half century

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav hits half century in 47 balls and Team India need 13 runs to win off 23 balls. 

21:05 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1ST ODI LIVE UPDATE: India score 223/4 after 40 overs

The Indian cricket team has scored 223/4 after the end of 40 overs and just needs 54 runs to win from 60 balls. 

20:29 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live Updates: Ishan Kishan falls prey to Cummins

A classic bowling spell by Cummins took down Ishan Kishan, IND at 185/4

19:55 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 2023 LIVE SCORE: Gill has to walk back for 74 runs

The Indian team has lost their third wicket and Shubman Gill has to walk back for a score of 74 runs. India has scored 151/3. 

19:47 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live Updates: IND lose another

The Indian cricket team lose their second wicket and Shreyas Iyer has to walk back for a score of 3 runs off 8 balls. Team India score 148/2. 

19:37 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Update: IND lose first wicket

The Indian cricket team has lost its first wicket and Ruturaj Gaikwad has to walk back for a score of 71 runs off 77 balls. India are 142/1. 

19:21 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1ST ODI LIVE UPDATE: Gaikwad scores half-century

Team India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored a half-century in 60 balls and the Indian team has scored 120/0 after the end of 18 overs. 

18:55 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live Updates: 50 up for Shubman Gill

Team India opener Shubman Gill has continued his brilliant form with the bat and scored fifty runs in the first IND vs AUS ODI match. 

18:45 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1ST ODI LIVE UPDATE: 10 overs bowled, India are 66/0

Ten overs have been bowled in the India vs Australia ODI match and the hosts have scored 66/0 after the end of 10 overs. 

18:23 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 2023 LIVE SCORE: IND off to a steady start

The Indian cricket team has made a steady start against Australia and has scored 33/0 after the end of 5 overs while chasing down 277 runs. 

18:04 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1ST ODI LIVE UPDATE: 2nd innings starts

The second innings in Mohali began with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill opening the batting for India. India need 277 to win. 

17:35 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1ST ODI LIVE UPDATE: The Aussies are bundled for a score of 276 runs

The Australian cricket team has bundled for a score of 276 runs and the Indian team needs 277 runs to win the match. 

17:23 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Update: Another one bites the dust for the Aussies

Another one perishes for Australia as Mohammed Shami picks up his fifth wicket and removes Sean Abbott for a score of 0 runs. The Aussies are 263/9 after 49 overs. 

17:23 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score: Shami picks up another and removes Stoinis

The Australian cricket team lose their seventh wicket as Mohammed Shami removes Matthew Short for a score of 2 runs. Australia are 254/8. 

17:15 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score: Inglis has to walk back as Bumrah strikes

Australian batter Josh Inglis has to walk back for a score of 45 runs and Jasprit Bumrah picks up his first wicket of the match. 

17:12 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1ST ODI LIVE UPDATE: Shami removes Stoinis for 29 runs

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has struck again and Australian batter Marcus Stoinis has to walk back for a score of 29 runs. 

17:05 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Update: AUS score 230/5 in 45 overs

The Australian cricket team has scored 230/5 after the end of 45 overs in the IND vs AUS ODI match. 

16:39 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 2023 LIVE SCORE: IND strike again

The Indian cricket team has struck again and Cameron Green has been removed due to a runout by Suryakumar Yadav. Australia are 186/5 after the end of 39.3 overs. 

16:33 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score: Visitors aim to regain momentum

The Australian cricket team will aim to regain the momentum they lost after the rain halted play in the IND vs AUS first ODI match. 

16:22 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live Updates: Play resumes in Mohali

The play between India and Australia has resumed in Mohali after a short break. 

16:17 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score: Covers taken off in Mohali

The covers have been taken off in Mohali and the match will begin very shortly. 

16:07 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Update: Rain halts play in Mohali

The rain has stopped play in the India vs Australia 1st ODI being played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. 

15:55 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1ST ODI LIVE UPDATE: KL Rahul's awareness removes Labuschagne

KL Rahul's awareness has helped the Indian team strike again and Marnus Labuschagne has to depart for a score of 39 runs off 49 balls. Australia are 157/4 after 32.4 overs. 

15:42 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 2023 LIVE SCORE: Strong winds seen in Mohali

There are strong winds being witnessed in Mohali and there are chances of rain in the first IND vs AUS ODI match. 

15:07 IST, September 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Score: Smith gets removed by Shami

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami removes Australian batter Steve Smith for a score of 41 runs off 60 balls. India are 112/3 after the end of 21.3 overs. 

14:52 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live Updates: Warner perishes

Ravindra Jadeja dismisses David Warner. Australia 98/2 after 18.2 overs.

14:47 IST, September 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 1st ODI Match Live Updates: Australia in a comfortable position

After an early disaster, Steve Smith and David Warner are looking quite conmfortable in the crease. Australia- 92-1 after 17.1 overs.

