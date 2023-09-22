India Vs Australia Highlights,1st ODI Match Live Updates: IND Win By Five Wickets

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Indian cricket team pacer Mohammad Shami has been named as the Player of the Match for his 5 wicket haul and a match winning performance.
The Indian cricket team has won the match by five wickets against the Australian cricket team in Mohali.
Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has to walk back for a score of 50 runs and the Indian team still need 12 runs to win.
Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav hits half century in 47 balls and Team India need 13 runs to win off 23 balls.
The Indian cricket team has scored 223/4 after the end of 40 overs and just needs 54 runs to win from 60 balls.
A classic bowling spell by Cummins took down Ishan Kishan, IND at 185/4
The Indian team has lost their third wicket and Shubman Gill has to walk back for a score of 74 runs. India has scored 151/3.
The Indian cricket team lose their second wicket and Shreyas Iyer has to walk back for a score of 3 runs off 8 balls. Team India score 148/2.
The Indian cricket team has lost its first wicket and Ruturaj Gaikwad has to walk back for a score of 71 runs off 77 balls. India are 142/1.
Team India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored a half-century in 60 balls and the Indian team has scored 120/0 after the end of 18 overs.
Team India opener Shubman Gill has continued his brilliant form with the bat and scored fifty runs in the first IND vs AUS ODI match.
Ten overs have been bowled in the India vs Australia ODI match and the hosts have scored 66/0 after the end of 10 overs.
The Indian cricket team has made a steady start against Australia and has scored 33/0 after the end of 5 overs while chasing down 277 runs.
The second innings in Mohali began with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill opening the batting for India. India need 277 to win.
The Australian cricket team has bundled for a score of 276 runs and the Indian team needs 277 runs to win the match.
Another one perishes for Australia as Mohammed Shami picks up his fifth wicket and removes Sean Abbott for a score of 0 runs. The Aussies are 263/9 after 49 overs.
The Australian cricket team lose their seventh wicket as Mohammed Shami removes Matthew Short for a score of 2 runs. Australia are 254/8.
Australian batter Josh Inglis has to walk back for a score of 45 runs and Jasprit Bumrah picks up his first wicket of the match.
Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has struck again and Australian batter Marcus Stoinis has to walk back for a score of 29 runs.
The Australian cricket team has scored 230/5 after the end of 45 overs in the IND vs AUS ODI match.
The Indian cricket team has struck again and Cameron Green has been removed due to a runout by Suryakumar Yadav. Australia are 186/5 after the end of 39.3 overs.
The Australian cricket team will aim to regain the momentum they lost after the rain halted play in the IND vs AUS first ODI match.
The play between India and Australia has resumed in Mohali after a short break.
The covers have been taken off in Mohali and the match will begin very shortly.
The rain has stopped play in the India vs Australia 1st ODI being played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.
KL Rahul's awareness has helped the Indian team strike again and Marnus Labuschagne has to depart for a score of 39 runs off 49 balls. Australia are 157/4 after 32.4 overs.
There are strong winds being witnessed in Mohali and there are chances of rain in the first IND vs AUS ODI match.
Team India pacer Mohammed Shami removes Australian batter Steve Smith for a score of 41 runs off 60 balls. India are 112/3 after the end of 21.3 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja dismisses David Warner. Australia 98/2 after 18.2 overs.
After an early disaster, Steve Smith and David Warner are looking quite conmfortable in the crease. Australia- 92-1 after 17.1 overs.