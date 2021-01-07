IND Vs AUS 2020: India REFUSE To Play In Brisbane Test Despite CA's Recent Statement?

The dilemma regarding the final fixture of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy could be a matter of great concern for Cricket Australia. The Indian cricket team has been adamant regarding their stance pertaining to the Test match. The team management was unhappy about the extended quarantine period at Brisbane, and the matters have escalated now as the visitors have refused to travel to the scheduled destination for the final Test.

India vs Australia schedule: Visitors refuse to travel to Brisbane

Despite the Indian side clarifying that they are not keen on playing the final Test match at Brisbane because of the strict coronavirus protocols, Cricket Australia was hoping that the two parties come on the same page. With shots being fired from both ends, the situation did not seem to be ideal, and now the Indian side have made their plans clear. Reportedly, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is looking to boycott the Brisbane Test if they are not given a reprieve regarding the quarantine rules.

Indian's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, while speaking to reporters ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, had confirmed that the officials will be taking the final call regarding the whole situation as the players' sole focus lies on the Sydney Test. However, according to Fox Cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had officially written to Cricket Australia, where they highlighted their decision of not travelling to Brisbane.

BREAKING❗️



Gabba Test in doubt as India declare they will NOT fly to Brisbane.



More: https://t.co/vCsMJ8GDVO pic.twitter.com/YGtyGzDPtB — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 6, 2021

IND vs AUS 2020: India vs Australia 3rd Test match

The two sides will battle it out in the third Test match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday, January 7. With the series poised evenly, a tooth and nail fight between both the nations is on the cards. With the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Sydney, the Queensland government has made a 14-day quarantine period mandatory for people entering their borders from a hotspot.

This has apparently not gone down too well with the Indian side who are concerned about the effects of strict protocols on a player's health. The Indian players did serve a 14-day quarantine period in the UAE after the completion of the Indian Premier League, and also did the same upon their arrival in Sydney. According to the currently India vs Australia schedule, the final Test is slated to be held in Brisbane. However, it remains to be seen what steps Cricket Australia takes if the BCCI decides to boycott the Test.

India vs Australia live:

For India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:00 AM (IST) from January 7-11. For IND vs AUS 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

