IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI Highlights: Australia Thrash India By 10 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

Quick links:
Image: bcci.tv
Australia won the Vizag ODI by 10 wickets after cruising to the target with 234 balls remaining.
Travis Head completed his half-century off 19 balls.
Mitchell Marsh completes his half-century as he continues his superb form.
Mitchell Marsh sent a Hardik Pandya delivery to the first tier
Mitchell Marsh has been hitting all over the parks as the visitors are cruising to the desired target.
Mitchell Marsh hit his first four of the match in the second ball of the 3rd over, before hitting another in the next.
Mohammed Shami bowled the first over for India, as they look to defend 118 runs.
IND batting
Virat Kohli - 31 off 35
Axar Patel - 29* off 29
AUS bowling
Mitchell Starc - 5/53 in 8 overs
Sean Abbott - 3/23 in 6 overs
Mitchell Starc sent Mohammed Siraj's bails flying in the 26th over to bowl out India on the total of 117 runs.
Axar struck two glorious sixes in the 26th over, taking India's total to 116/9.
Abbott dismissed Mohammed Shami on a golden duck in the 25th over, reducing India to 103/9.
Kuldeep Yadav's wicket in the 25th over reduced India to 103/8.
Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel helped India to cross the 100 run hurdle
India lost their 7th wicket as Jadeja walked off in the 20th over.
India were 90/6 after playing 19 overs in the first innings of the 2nd ODI.
Axar Patel scored his first boundary of the match in the 17th over, taking India's total to 80/6. India concluded the over 82/6 on the scoreboard.
Kohli was dismissed on 31 off 35 by Nathan Ellis in the 16th over. India were reduced to 71/6 with Kohli's wicket.
India were 67/5 in 14 overs in the first innings of the 2nd ODI.
While India scored two boundaries off the 12th over, Steve Smith pulled off another terrific fielding effort but fell short of the catch.
Starc completed his spell of six overs with India's score at 54/5 in 11 overs.
Steve Smith put a full-fledged dive to grab Hardik Pandya's catch at first slip, reducing India to 49/5 in 9.2 overs.
Mitchell Starc picked up his fourth wicket of the match after dismissing KL Rahul in the 9th over, reducing India to 48/4.
KL Rahul scored his first runs by getting a four in the first ball of the 7th over.
Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed on the very first ball he faced in the 5th over after Rohit Sharma's wicket.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 13 off 15 by Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc. India were reduced to 32/2 in 4.4 overs.
Kohli hit two more fours in the third over, taking the score to 29/1.
This time it's Virat Kohli, who hit the fence. India 19/1 after 2 overs.
Rohit Sharma scores another boundary. India 13/1 after 1.3.
Rohit Sharma gets into the act. Gets the boundary off the last ball. India 8/1 after first over.
Shubman Gill deprats in the first over. Goes without scoring. India 3/1