IND Vs AUS 2nd ODI Highlights: Australia Thrash India By 10 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

Following an eventful ODI series opener, India and Australia head to the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium for the second ODI on Sunday. Coming on the back of a hard-fought five-wicket win, the Men In Blue will have their skipper Rohit Sharma back in the squad for the Vizag ODI. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates from the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

17:32 IST, March 19th 2023
Australia win 2nd ODI vs India by 10 wickets

Australia won the Vizag ODI by 10 wickets after cruising to the target with 234 balls remaining.

17:32 IST, March 19th 2023
Travis Head hits half-century after Marsh

Travis Head completed his half-century off 19 balls.

17:21 IST, March 19th 2023
Mitchell Marsh hits half-century; 94/0 in 8.2 overs

Mitchell Marsh completes his half-century as he continues his superb form.

17:16 IST, March 19th 2023
Mitchell Marsh you beauty

Mitchell Marsh sent a Hardik Pandya delivery to the first tier

17:00 IST, March 19th 2023
Mitchell Marsh seems to be in a hurry; 43/0 in 4.2 overs

Mitchell Marsh has been hitting all over the parks as the visitors are cruising to the desired target.

16:50 IST, March 19th 2023
Mitchell Marsh scores his first boundary

Mitchell Marsh hit his first four of the match in the second ball of the 3rd over, before hitting another in the next.

16:37 IST, March 19th 2023
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: 2nd Innings kicks off

Mohammed Shami bowled the first over for India, as they look to defend 118 runs.

16:17 IST, March 19th 2023
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: First innings summary

1st Innings

India 117/10

IND batting

Virat Kohli - 31 off 35

Axar Patel - 29* off 29

AUS bowling

Mitchell Starc - 5/53 in 8 overs

Sean Abbott - 3/23 in 6 overs

16:02 IST, March 19th 2023
Starc completes his 9th fifer

Mitchell Starc sent Mohammed Siraj's bails flying in the 26th over to bowl out India on the total of 117 runs.

15:47 IST, March 19th 2023
Axar Patel strikes back to back maximums

Axar struck two glorious sixes in the 26th over, taking India's total to 116/9.

15:44 IST, March 19th 2023
Seal Abbott on a hattrick

Abbott dismissed Mohammed Shami on a golden duck in the 25th over, reducing India to 103/9.

15:40 IST, March 19th 2023
Kuldeep Yadav goes for 4

Kuldeep Yadav's wicket in the 25th over reduced India to 103/8.

15:33 IST, March 19th 2023
100 up for India ; IND 100/7 in 23 overs

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel helped India to cross the 100 run hurdle

15:20 IST, March 19th 2023
Jadeja gone for 16; Ellis gets his second

India lost their 7th wicket as Jadeja walked off in the 20th over.

15:16 IST, March 19th 2023
India continue to struggle as Australia seek wickets

India were 90/6 after playing 19 overs in the first innings of the 2nd ODI.

15:06 IST, March 19th 2023
Axar Patel scores his first boundary

Axar Patel scored his first boundary of the match in the 17th over, taking India's total to 80/6. India concluded the over 82/6 on the scoreboard.

14:57 IST, March 19th 2023
Virat Kohli walks back, leaves India reeling at 71/6

Kohli was dismissed on 31 off 35 by Nathan Ellis in the 16th over. India were reduced to 71/6 with Kohli's wicket.

14:50 IST, March 19th 2023
15 overs up, India 67/5 vs Australia

India were 67/5 in 14 overs in the first innings of the 2nd ODI.

14:40 IST, March 19th 2023
India reach 64/5 in 12 overs

While India scored two boundaries off the 12th over, Steve Smith pulled off another terrific fielding effort but fell short of the catch.

14:33 IST, March 19th 2023
India 54/5 in 11 overs with Kohli and Jadeja on the crease

Starc completed his spell of six overs with India's score at 54/5 in 11 overs.

14:25 IST, March 19th 2023
Steve Smith takes a blinder to remove Hardik Pandya

Steve Smith put a full-fledged dive to grab Hardik Pandya's catch at first slip, reducing India to 49/5 in 9.2 overs.

14:20 IST, March 19th 2023
Mitchell Starc finds success yet again

Mitchell Starc picked up his fourth wicket of the match after dismissing KL Rahul in the 9th over, reducing India to 48/4.

14:06 IST, March 19th 2023
KL Rahul gets off the mark with a boundary

KL Rahul scored his first runs by getting a four in the first ball of the 7th over. 

13:58 IST, March 19th 2023
Starc gets 2 in 2; Suryakumar Yadav goes for a golden duck

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed on the very first ball he faced in the 5th over after Rohit Sharma's wicket. 

13:56 IST, March 19th 2023
Starc removes the Indian captain

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 13 off 15 by Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc. India were reduced to 32/2 in 4.4 overs.

13:50 IST, March 19th 2023
Virat Kohli continues boundary fest

Kohli hit two more fours in the third over, taking the score to 29/1.

13:44 IST, March 19th 2023
Another 4!

This time it's Virat Kohli, who hit the fence. India 19/1 after 2 overs.

13:40 IST, March 19th 2023
4 more!

Rohit Sharma scores another boundary. India 13/1 after 1.3.

13:39 IST, March 19th 2023
1st boundary of the match

Rohit Sharma gets into the act. Gets the boundary off the last ball. India 8/1 after first over.

13:37 IST, March 19th 2023
Australia drops first blood!

Shubman Gill deprats in the first over. Goes without scoring. India 3/1

