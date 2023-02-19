IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS: India Retain The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja gets the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance with the ball. Jadeja said after recieving the award, "I think I was enjoying my bowling. These wickets suit me because the odd ball spins and some stay low. I knew they'd play sweeps and reverse sweeps, so my idea was just keeping it simple and straight. I knew they were looking for runs, so the plan was just bowling into the stumps. If they make a mistake, I have a chance. Don't think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket."