IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS: India Retain The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India win the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 6 wickets. The third Test of the series will be played from March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
Ravindra Jadeja gets the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance with the ball. Jadeja said after recieving the award, "I think I was enjoying my bowling. These wickets suit me because the odd ball spins and some stay low. I knew they'd play sweeps and reverse sweeps, so my idea was just keeping it simple and straight. I knew they were looking for runs, so the plan was just bowling into the stumps. If they make a mistake, I have a chance. Don't think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket."
Cheteshwar Pujara finishes off in style as India win by 6 wickets
KS Bharat wants to finish the match quickly, hits third boundary
Team India inching close to the target, India are 101/4
Shreyas Iyer departs as Nathan Lyon picks up another wicket
Shreyas Iyer looking to take on the Australia spinners and wants to finish the match quickly
Kohli goes out Stumped! India 3 down for 69.
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara look to steady Team India
Rohit Sharma gets run out after hitting a six off Lyon, India are 39/2
Rohit Sharma not letting Nathan Lyon to settle and hits him for a boundary
Rohit Sharma hits Nathan Lyon for a six
Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara come out after Lunch, Mathew Kunhemann to start for Australia
It's Lunch on Day 3. India need another 100 runs to go two up over Australia.
4th Innings
India 14/1
(Rohit Sharma- 12*
(Cheteshwar Pujara- 1*)
Australia gets an early breakthrough as Nathan Lyon picks KL Rahul on his first delivery. India 6/1
Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma come out in the middle
Jadeja-Ashwin wrap Australia for 113, India need 115 to win the match
Jadeja takes a fiferas Australia lose their 8th wicket
Another one bites the dust for Australia as they lose seven
Australia have lost six wickets as Jadeja strikes again
Renshaw goes as Ashwin has 4
Jadeja gets his first wicket as he knocks over Labuschagne
Ashwin has his third wicket as Smith goes for 9, Australia 85/3
Indian spinner duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have started to tighten grip on Australia
Ashwin removes Head in the first over, Australia are 65/2
Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head begin Day 3 for Australia, R Ashwin to start for India
After an eventful Day 2, where 11 wickets fell, the momentum has shifted in favour of Australia who lead India by 62 runs. On Day 3 Australia will continue from 61/1 and will seek to put a formiddable total on board. So, let's see what transpires on the third day of the Delhi Test.