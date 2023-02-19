Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS: India Retain The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

With the match in balance, Day 3 will likely state which team will finally get their noses in front. Will it be Australia, who would seek to put healthy total on board, or will India succeed at containing Aus again. Ass the action proceeds in Delhi continuous updates will be dropped here. So, stay hooked with the space to stay aware of all the happenings.

Prateek Arya
India vs Australia

Image: BCCI

pointer
14:28 IST, February 19th 2023
The third Test to begin from March 1, 2023 in Indore

Team India win the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 6 wickets. The third Test of the series will be played from March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. 

pointer
14:28 IST, February 19th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja gets the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance

Ravindra Jadeja gets the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance with the ball. Jadeja said after recieving the award,  "I think I was enjoying my bowling. These wickets suit me because the odd ball spins and some stay low. I knew they'd play sweeps and reverse sweeps, so my idea was just keeping it simple and straight. I knew they were looking for runs, so the plan was just bowling into the stumps. If they make a mistake, I have a chance. Don't think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket."

pointer
13:50 IST, February 19th 2023
Pujara finishes off in style as India win by 6 wickets

Cheteshwar Pujara finishes off in style as India win by 6 wickets

pointer
13:42 IST, February 19th 2023
KS Bharat wants to finish the match quickly, hits third boundary

KS Bharat wants to finish the match quickly, hits third boundary

pointer
13:40 IST, February 19th 2023
Team India inching close to the target, India are 101/4

Team India inching close to the target, India are 101/4

pointer
13:31 IST, February 19th 2023
Iyer departs as Lyon picks up another wicket

Shreyas Iyer departs as Nathan Lyon picks up another wicket

pointer
13:31 IST, February 19th 2023
Shreyas Iyer looking to take on the Australia spinners

Shreyas Iyer looking to take on the Australia spinners and wants to finish the match quickly

pointer
13:14 IST, February 19th 2023
Stumped!

Kohli goes out Stumped! India 3 down for 69.

pointer
12:55 IST, February 19th 2023
Virat-Pujara partnership look to steady Team India

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara look to steady Team India 

pointer
12:24 IST, February 19th 2023
Rohit Sharma gets run out after hitting a six off Lyon

Rohit Sharma gets run out after hitting a six off Lyon, India are 39/2

pointer
12:23 IST, February 19th 2023
Rohit Sharma not letting Nathan Lyon to settle

Rohit Sharma not letting Nathan Lyon to settle and hits him for a boundary

pointer
12:16 IST, February 19th 2023
Rohit hits Lyon for a six

Rohit Sharma hits Nathan Lyon for a six 

pointer
12:11 IST, February 19th 2023
Rohit-Pujara come out after Lunch, Kunhemann to start for Australia

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara come out after Lunch, Mathew Kunhemann to start for Australia 

pointer
12:03 IST, February 19th 2023
Lunch Day 3, India 14/1

It's Lunch on Day 3. India need another 100 runs to go two up over Australia.

4th Innings

India 14/1

(Rohit Sharma- 12*

(Cheteshwar Pujara- 1*)

 

 

pointer
12:03 IST, February 19th 2023
Rahul Gets Out cheaply!

Australia gets an early breakthrough as Nathan Lyon picks KL Rahul on his first delivery. India 6/1

pointer
11:19 IST, February 19th 2023
Indian openers come out in the middle

Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma come out in the middle

pointer
11:04 IST, February 19th 2023
Jadeja-Ashwin wrap Australia for 113, India need 115 to win

Jadeja-Ashwin wrap Australia for 113, India need 115 to win the match 

pointer
10:54 IST, February 19th 2023
Jadeja takes 5 as Australia lose 8

Jadeja takes a fiferas Australia lose their 8th wicket

pointer
10:31 IST, February 19th 2023
Another one bites the dust, Australia lose seven

Another one bites the dust for Australia as they lose seven 

pointer
10:31 IST, February 19th 2023
AUS lose six, Jadeja strikes again

Australia have lost six wickets as Jadeja strikes again 

pointer
10:24 IST, February 19th 2023
Renshaw goes, Ashwin has 4

Renshaw goes as Ashwin has 4 

pointer
10:19 IST, February 19th 2023
Jadeja gets his first, knocks over Labuschagne

Jadeja gets his first wicket as he knocks over Labuschagne

pointer
10:04 IST, February 19th 2023
Ashwin has his third, Smith gone for 9

 Ashwin has his third wicket as Smith goes for 9, Australia 85/3

pointer
09:48 IST, February 19th 2023
Indian spinner start to tighten grip on Australia

Indian spinner duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have started to tighten grip on Australia

pointer
09:36 IST, February 19th 2023
Ashwin removes Head in the first over, Australia 65/2

Ashwin removes Head in the first over, Australia are 65/2 

pointer
09:33 IST, February 19th 2023
Australia resume Day 3 at 61/1, Ashwin to start for India

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head begin Day 3 for Australia, R Ashwin to start for India

pointer
09:08 IST, February 19th 2023
Welcome to Day 3!

After an eventful Day 2, where 11 wickets fell, the momentum has shifted in favour of Australia who lead India by 62 runs. On Day 3 Australia will continue from 61/1 and will seek to put a formiddable total on board. So, let's see what transpires on the third day of the Delhi Test.

