IND Vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: Team India Concludes Play On 36/0 At Stumps

On Day 2 of the Ind vs Aus 4th Test, Australia would look to continue from where they left off, whereas India would have the task of containing Australia from hitting a big score. Usman Khawaja (104) and Cameron Green (49) were on the crease as Aus will start the proceedings from 255 for 4. So, with India vs Australia contest brewing up, stay at the space to know Ind vs Aus 4th Test live updates.

Prateek Arya
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2

Image: BCCI

18:32 IST, March 10th 2023
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 at a glance

1st Innings

Australia - 480/10 (167.2 overs)

Usman Khawaja - 180 runs in 422 balls

Cameron Green - 114 runs in 170 balls

2nd Innings

India - 36/0 in 10 overs at stumps on Day 2

Rohit Sharma - 17 runs in 33 balls

Shubman Gill - 18 runs in 27 balls

16:58 IST, March 10th 2023
Team India end Day 2 at 36/0

Team India end Day 2 at 36/0 wit Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill steady at the crease

16:34 IST, March 10th 2023
Rohit and Shubman give Team India a steady start

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill give Team India a steady start

16:10 IST, March 10th 2023
Shubman-Rohit come out to open India innings

Shbman Gill and Rohit Sharma come out to bat for Team India

15:59 IST, March 10th 2023
R Ashwin wraps up Australia innings for 480

R Ashwin wraps up Australia innings for 480

15:52 IST, March 10th 2023
Ashwin dismisses Todd Murphy for 41

R Ashwin dismisses Todd Murphy for 41 

15:46 IST, March 10th 2023
Team India take the third new ball

Team India take the third new ball as Australia inch closer to 500 run mark

15:38 IST, March 10th 2023
Australia inching towards the 500 run mark

Australia inching towards the 500 run mark as Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon well settled at the crease

14:37 IST, March 10th 2023
Axar Patel removes Khawaja first ball after Tea

 Axar Patel removes Usman Khawaja first ball after Tea

14:35 IST, March 10th 2023
Match scorecard at Tea Day 2

Australia:

409/7 in 146 overs

Usman Khawaja: 180 runs off 421 balls

Nathan Lyon: 3 runs off 36 balls

India: 

R Ashwin: 4/83 in 41 overs

Mohammed Shami: 2/102 in 28 overs

 

14:14 IST, March 10th 2023
Australia in command at Tea on Day 2

Australia in command at Tea on Day 2 and are 409/7 

14:07 IST, March 10th 2023
After 145 overs, Australia 406/7

After 145 overs, Australia are 406/7

13:26 IST, March 10th 2023
R Ashwin dismisses Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc was dismissed by R Ashwin in the 136th over, which reduced Australia to 387/7.

13:15 IST, March 10th 2023
Australia 384/6 in 133 overs

Australia reached 384/6 in 133 overs, with Khawaja batting on 164 off 391 and Mitchell Starc on 4 off 8.

13:02 IST, March 10th 2023
One bring two for Team India, Carey goes for a duck

One bring two for Team India, Carey goes for a duck 

13:00 IST, March 10th 2023
R Ashwin breaks 200-run stand, removes Cameron Green for 114

R Ashwin breaks 200-run stand, removes Cameron Green for 114

12:46 IST, March 10th 2023
Khawaja-Green bring up 200 run stand

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green bring up 200 run stand

12:42 IST, March 10th 2023
Australia are 370/4 in 125 overs

Australia are 370/4 in 125 overs as Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja command Australia

12:25 IST, March 10th 2023
Green slams maiden Test hundred off 143 balls, Australia 355/4

Cameron Green slams maiden Test hundred off 143 balls as Australia are 355/4

12:16 IST, March 10th 2023
Play begins after Lunch, Australia 347/4

Play begins after Lunch, as Australia are 347/4

12:03 IST, March 10th 2023
A look at Australia's scorecard till Lunch Day 2

Australia:

347/4 in 119 overs

Usman Khawaja: 150 runs off 354 balls

Cameron Green: 95 runs off 135 balls

India: 

Mohammed Shami: 2/84 in 22 overs

Ravindra Jadeja: 1/61 in 24 overs

 

 

 

11:51 IST, March 10th 2023
Australia score 347/4 at Lunch Day 2

Australia score 347/4 at Lunch Day 2 

11:25 IST, March 10th 2023
Usman Khawaja brings up 150, Australia 337/4

Usman Khawaja brings up 150 as Australia are 337/4

11:12 IST, March 10th 2023
Green-Khawaja bring up 100 run partnership

Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja bring up 100 run partnership

11:05 IST, March 10th 2023
Usman Khawaja nearing 150

Usman Khawaja is nearing the 150 mark as Australia are 311/4

10:45 IST, March 10th 2023
300 up for Australia as Khawaja-Green look steady on the crease

 300 up for Australia as Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green look steady on the crease 

10:37 IST, March 10th 2023
Drinks on the field, Australia 296/4

Drinks have come on the field as Australia 296/4

10:13 IST, March 10th 2023
10:01 IST, March 10th 2023
Partnership about to reach 100. Australia 267/4.

Usman Khwaja and Cameron Green are about to put on century run stand for the 6th wicket.

09:44 IST, March 10th 2023
Australia 263/4 after 93

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green have led to a brisk start. 

