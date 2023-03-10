IND Vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: Team India Concludes Play On 36/0 At Stumps

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Australia - 480/10 (167.2 overs)
Usman Khawaja - 180 runs in 422 balls
Cameron Green - 114 runs in 170 balls
India - 36/0 in 10 overs at stumps on Day 2
Rohit Sharma - 17 runs in 33 balls
Shubman Gill - 18 runs in 27 balls
Team India end Day 2 at 36/0 wit Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill steady at the crease
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill give Team India a steady start
Shbman Gill and Rohit Sharma come out to bat for Team India
R Ashwin wraps up Australia innings for 480
R Ashwin dismisses Todd Murphy for 41
Team India take the third new ball as Australia inch closer to 500 run mark
Australia inching towards the 500 run mark as Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon well settled at the crease
Axar Patel removes Usman Khawaja first ball after Tea
Usman Khawaja: 180 runs off 421 balls
Nathan Lyon: 3 runs off 36 balls
R Ashwin: 4/83 in 41 overs
Mohammed Shami: 2/102 in 28 overs
Australia in command at Tea on Day 2 and are 409/7
After 145 overs, Australia are 406/7
Mitchell Starc was dismissed by R Ashwin in the 136th over, which reduced Australia to 387/7.
Australia reached 384/6 in 133 overs, with Khawaja batting on 164 off 391 and Mitchell Starc on 4 off 8.
One bring two for Team India, Carey goes for a duck
R Ashwin breaks 200-run stand, removes Cameron Green for 114
Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green bring up 200 run stand
Australia are 370/4 in 125 overs as Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja command Australia
Cameron Green slams maiden Test hundred off 143 balls as Australia are 355/4
Play begins after Lunch, as Australia are 347/4
Usman Khawaja: 150 runs off 354 balls
Cameron Green: 95 runs off 135 balls
Mohammed Shami: 2/84 in 22 overs
Ravindra Jadeja: 1/61 in 24 overs
Australia score 347/4 at Lunch Day 2
Usman Khawaja brings up 150 as Australia are 337/4
Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja bring up 100 run partnership
Usman Khawaja is nearing the 150 mark as Australia are 311/4
300 up for Australia as Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green look steady on the crease
Drinks have come on the field as Australia 296/4
Usman Khwaja and Cameron Green are about to put on century run stand for the 6th wicket.
Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green have led to a brisk start.