Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Highlights: Team India End Day 3 At 289/3

The 3rd day of the India vs Australia contest would witness India coming out to curtail a huge lead of 444 of Australia. On Day 2, India started their proceedings, and at stumps were 36/0. It is a monumental day as today based on how India will bat, it would be gauged where the match is heading. All three results are possible. Stay at the space for all the live updates of Ind vs Aus.

Written By
Ashish Kapoor
IND vs AUS 4th Test

Image: BCCI/tv

pointer
17:04 IST, March 11th 2023
Team India end Day 3 at 289/3

Team India end Day 3 at 289/3 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease

pointer
16:46 IST, March 11th 2023
Virat Kohli hits 50 off 107 balls, India 268/3

Virat Kohli hits 50 off 107 balls, India 268/3

pointer
16:44 IST, March 11th 2023
Australia take the second new ball after 94 overs

Australia take the second new ball after 94 overs and Mitchell Starc will bowl the first over with the new ball

pointer
16:30 IST, March 11th 2023
Virat Kohli nearing 50, India 263/3 in 91 overs

Virat Kohli nearing half century as India are 263/3 in 91 overs

pointer
16:07 IST, March 11th 2023
Team India goes past 250 with Kohli-Jadeja at crease

Team India goes past 250 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease

pointer
15:40 IST, March 11th 2023
Shubman Gill departs for 128

Shubman Gill gets out to Nathan Lyon after scoring a brilliant century

pointer
15:11 IST, March 11th 2023
India 222/2 in 73 overs, trail Australia by 258 runs

India reached 222/2 in 73 overs in their first batting innings, with Kohli and Shubman in the pitch.

pointer
14:53 IST, March 11th 2023
200 up for Team India

200 up for Team India as they are 200/2

pointer
14:36 IST, March 11th 2023
A brief look at Day 3 score at Stumps

Australia Batting (1st Innings): 480

Usman Khawaja: 180 runs off 422 balls

Cameron Greeen: 114 runs off 170 balls 

India Bowling (1st Innings)

R Ashwin: 6/91 in 47.2 overs

Mohammed Shami: 2/134 in 31 overs

India Batting (1st Innings): 289/3

Shubman Gill: 128 runs off 235 balls

Virat Kohli: 59 runs off 128 balls

Australia Bowling (1st Innings) 

Matthew Kuhnemann: 1/43 in 13 overs

Todd Murphy 1/45 in 22 overs

pointer
14:15 IST, March 11th 2023
India end at 188/2 at Tea on Day 3

India end at 188/2 at Tea on Day 3 with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at the crease

pointer
14:08 IST, March 11th 2023
Todd Murphy gets Cheteshwar Pujara for 42

Todd Murphy gets Cheteshwar Pujara for 42

pointer
14:05 IST, March 11th 2023
Shubman Gill slams maiden Test century in India

Shubman Gill slams maiden Test century in India

pointer
13:44 IST, March 11th 2023
Shubman Gill hits back to back fours, India 167/1

 Shubman Gill hits back to back fours, India 167/1

pointer
13:07 IST, March 11th 2023
Team India goes past 150 as Shubman also nears hundred

Team India goes past 150 as Shubman also nears hundred

pointer
12:40 IST, March 11th 2023
After 44 overs Australia are 143/1

After 44 overs India are 143/1 with Shubman Gill nearing hundred

pointer
12:13 IST, March 11th 2023
Play begins after Lunch

Play begins after Lunch as Team India are 129/1

pointer
11:56 IST, March 11th 2023
A brief look at the scorecard of Day 3 at Lunch

Australia Batting (1st Innings): 480

Usman Khawaja: 180 runs off 422 balls

Cameron Greeen: 114 runs off 170 balls 

India Bowling (1st Innings)

R Ashwin: 6/91 in 47.2 overs

Mohammed Shami: 2/134 in 31 overs

India Batting (1st Innings): 129/1

Shubman Gill*: 65 runs off 119 balls

Rohit Sharma: 35 runs off 58 balls

Australia Bowling (1st Innings) 

Matthew Kuhnemann: 1/20 in 8 overs

Cameron Green 0/16 in 4 overs

pointer
11:34 IST, March 11th 2023
Team India end at 129/1 at Lunch

Team India end at 129/1 at Lunch with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara on the crease

pointer
11:26 IST, March 11th 2023
After 35 overs Team India are 120/1

After 35 overs Team India are 120/1 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara looking steady

pointer
11:22 IST, March 11th 2023
100 up for Team India with Gill and Pujara steady

100 up for Team India with Gill and Pujara steady

pointer
10:56 IST, March 11th 2023
Shubman Gill gets to a half century as Team India 98/1

Shubman Gill gets to a half century as Team India 98/1

pointer
10:36 IST, March 11th 2023
Drinks on the field, Team India are 81/1

Drinks on the field, Team India are 81/1

pointer
10:18 IST, March 11th 2023
Rohit Sharma departs for 35

Rohit Sharma gets out to Matthew Kunhemann for 35

pointer
10:13 IST, March 11th 2023
Sharma guides it for a single! India 72/0 after 20 overs

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill haven't dropped a drop of sweat till now. India are 72/0 after 20 overs.

pointer
10:09 IST, March 11th 2023
Still ideal batting conditions!

Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have looked comfortable in the middle till now. But still a long way to go.

pointer
10:07 IST, March 11th 2023
Ind 70/0 after 18.

The openers are going strong.

pointer
10:05 IST, March 11th 2023
Impact outside!

The replay showed the ball hit the pad but it was outiside the impact zone. Aus loses review.

pointer
10:04 IST, March 11th 2023
Not out!

Gill survives

pointer
10:03 IST, March 11th 2023
Huge appeal

Lyon shouts for LBW on Gill. Umpire says no DRS taken

pointer
10:01 IST, March 11th 2023
India 67/0 after 17 overs

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started off positively.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com