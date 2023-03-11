IND Vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Highlights: Team India End Day 3 At 289/3

Quick links:
Team India end Day 3 at 289/3 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease
Virat Kohli hits 50 off 107 balls, India 268/3
Australia take the second new ball after 94 overs and Mitchell Starc will bowl the first over with the new ball
Virat Kohli nearing half century as India are 263/3 in 91 overs
Team India goes past 250 with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease
Shubman Gill gets out to Nathan Lyon after scoring a brilliant century
India reached 222/2 in 73 overs in their first batting innings, with Kohli and Shubman in the pitch.
200 up for Team India as they are 200/2
Usman Khawaja: 180 runs off 422 balls
Cameron Greeen: 114 runs off 170 balls
R Ashwin: 6/91 in 47.2 overs
Mohammed Shami: 2/134 in 31 overs
Shubman Gill: 128 runs off 235 balls
Virat Kohli: 59 runs off 128 balls
Matthew Kuhnemann: 1/43 in 13 overs
Todd Murphy 1/45 in 22 overs
India end at 188/2 at Tea on Day 3 with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at the crease
Todd Murphy gets Cheteshwar Pujara for 42
Shubman Gill slams maiden Test century in India
Shubman Gill hits back to back fours, India 167/1
Team India goes past 150 as Shubman also nears hundred
After 44 overs India are 143/1 with Shubman Gill nearing hundred
Play begins after Lunch as Team India are 129/1
Team India end at 129/1 at Lunch with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara on the crease
After 35 overs Team India are 120/1 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara looking steady
100 up for Team India with Gill and Pujara steady
Shubman Gill gets to a half century as Team India 98/1
Drinks on the field, Team India are 81/1
Rohit Sharma gets out to Matthew Kunhemann for 35
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill haven't dropped a drop of sweat till now. India are 72/0 after 20 overs.
Both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have looked comfortable in the middle till now. But still a long way to go.
The openers are going strong.
The replay showed the ball hit the pad but it was outiside the impact zone. Aus loses review.
Gill survives
Lyon shouts for LBW on Gill. Umpire says no DRS taken
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started off positively.