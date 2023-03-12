Last Updated:

Ind Vs Aus 4th Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia End Day 4 At 3/0

On Day 4, Virat Kohli will continue his innings from 59*. The partnership between Kohli and Jadeja was mounting at the end of Day 3 & today they would look to keep it going. India will start the day at 289/3, trailing Aus by 191 runs. Australia on the other hand would look to find the breakthrough early. So, with India vs Australia in balance, you'll find all Ind vs Aus 4th Test Live updates here.

India vs Australia Day 4 Live Updates, Virat Kohli

18:58 IST, March 12th 2023
Brief score card at Stumps Day 4

Australia Batting (1st Innings):480

Usman Khawaja: 180 runs off 422 balls

Cameron Green: 114 runs off 170 balls

India Bowling (1st Innings) 

R Ashwin: 6/91 in 47.2 overs

Mohammed Shami: 2/134 in 31 overs

India Batting (1st Innings): 571

Virat Kohli: 186 runs off 364 balls

Shubman Gill: 128 runs off 235 balls

Australia Bowling (1st innings)

Nathan Lyon: 3/151 in 65 overs

Todd Murphy: 3/113 in 45.5 overs

Australia Batting (2nd Innings): 3/0

Travis Head: 3 runs off 18 balls

India Bowling (2nd Innings)

R Ashwin: 0/1 in 3 overs

17:06 IST, March 12th 2023
Australia end Day 4 at 3/0 with Head and Kunhemann at the crease

17:01 IST, March 12th 2023
Australia score 2/0 after 5 overs

16:45 IST, March 12th 2023
Kunhemann-Head come out bat for Australia

Kunhemann-Head come out bat for visitors as they trail by 91 runs

16:34 IST, March 12th 2023
India all out for 571, Virat Kohli top scores with 186

16:23 IST, March 12th 2023
Umesh Yadav gets run out for a duck

16:21 IST, March 12th 2023
Nathan Lyon removes R Ashwin

15:54 IST, March 12th 2023
Team India lose sixth wicket as Axar Patel departs for 79

15:54 IST, March 12th 2023
Axar Patel and Virat Kohli take on the Australia bowlers

15:26 IST, March 12th 2023
Axar Patel hits fifty off 95 balls

15:03 IST, March 12th 2023
Team India go past the 500 run mark

14:50 IST, March 12th 2023
Team India equal Australia's first innings score, India 480/5

14:33 IST, March 12th 2023
Play resume after Tea, Team India 472/5

14:13 IST, March 12th 2023
Team India are 472/5 at Tea on Day 4

13:51 IST, March 12th 2023
Team India brings up 450 as they are 453/5

13:39 IST, March 12th 2023
Team India are 444/5 after 150 overs

13:21 IST, March 12th 2023
144 overs have been bowled, Team India 419/5

Team India score 419/5 in 144 overs with Virat Kohli and Axar Patel at the crease

 

12:45 IST, March 12th 2023
Virat Kohli hits 28th Test hundred off 241 balls

12:36 IST, March 12th 2023
Nathan Lyon gets KS Bharat for 44

12:26 IST, March 12th 2023
KS Bharat taking on Cameron Green

12:13 IST, March 12th 2023
Play begin after Lunch

The play has begun after Lunch as Virat Kohli eyes century
 

12:13 IST, March 12th 2023
Brief score card on Day 4 at Lunch

Australia Batting (1st Innings) :480

Usman Khawaja: 180 runs off 422 balls

Cameron Green: 114 runs off 170 balls

India Bowling (1st Inning): 

R Ashwin: 6/91 in 47.2 overs

Mohammed Shami: 2/134 in 31 overs

India Batting (1st Innings): 362/4

Shubman Gill: 128 runs off 235 balls

Virat Kohli: 88 runs off 220 balls

Australia Bowling (1st innings)

Todd Murphy: 2/64 in 32 overs

Nathan Lyon: 1/99 in 49 overs

11:33 IST, March 12th 2023
Team India score 362/4 at Lunch with Virat Kohli nearing hundred

11:30 IST, March 12th 2023
After 130 overs Team India are 359/4

11:06 IST, March 12th 2023
124 have been bowled as Team India are 338/4

10:44 IST, March 12th 2023
Play begins after Drinks

10:34 IST, March 12th 2023
Drinks on the field, Team India 323/4 in 116 overs

10:26 IST, March 12th 2023
114 overs gone Team India are 320/4

10:02 IST, March 12th 2023
Ravindra Jadeja departs to Todd Murphy

09:46 IST, March 12th 2023
300 up for Team India as they are 302/3

