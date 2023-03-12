Ind Vs Aus 4th Test Day 4 Highlights: Australia End Day 4 At 3/0

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Usman Khawaja: 180 runs off 422 balls
Cameron Green: 114 runs off 170 balls
R Ashwin: 6/91 in 47.2 overs
Mohammed Shami: 2/134 in 31 overs
Virat Kohli: 186 runs off 364 balls
Shubman Gill: 128 runs off 235 balls
Nathan Lyon: 3/151 in 65 overs
Todd Murphy: 3/113 in 45.5 overs
Travis Head: 3 runs off 18 balls
R Ashwin: 0/1 in 3 overs
Australia end Day 4 at 3/0 with Travis Head and Matthew Kunhemann at the crease
Australia score 2/0 after 5 overs
Kunhemann-Head come out bat for visitors as they trail by 91 runs
India all out for 579, Virat Kohli top scores with 186
Umesh Yadav gets run out for a duck
Nathan Lyon removes R Ashwin for 7
Team India lose sixth wicket as Axar Patel departs for 79, India 555/6
Axar Patel and Virat Kohli take on the Australia bowlers as Team India are 554/5
Axar Patel hits fifty off 95 balls
Team India go past the 500 run mark with Virat Kohli going past 150
Team India equal Australia's first innings score, India 480/5 in 161.3 overs
Play resume after Tea, Team India 472/5
Team India are 472/5 at Tea on Day 4 with Virat Kohli and Axar Patel steady at the crease
Team India brings up 450 as they are 453/5
Team India are 444/5 after 150 overs with Virat Kohli and Axar Patel at the crease
Team India score 419/5 in 144 overs with Virat Kohli and Axar Patel at the crease
Virat Kohli hits 28th Test hundred off 241 balls
Nathan Lyon gets KS Bharat for 44 off 88 balls
KS Bharat has started to take on Cameron Green and has hit him for two back to back sixes
The play has begun after Lunch as Virat Kohli eyes century
Team India score 362/4 at Lunch with Virat Kohli nearing hundred
After 130 overs Team India are 359/4 at the brink of Lunch
124 have been bowled as Team India are 338/4 with Virat Kohli nearing hundred
Play has begun after Drinks with Virat Kohli and KS Bharat at the crease
Drinks on the field, Team India 323/4 in 116 overs
114 overs gone Team India are 320/4 with Virat Kohli and KS Bharat at the crease
Todd Murphy gets Ravindra Jadeja for 28
300 up for Team India as they are 302/3