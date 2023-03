IND Vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 Live Score: India Win Series 2-1 As Match Ends In A Draw

Good morning folks to the concluding day of the series! While day 4 belonged to India and Virat Kohli, Day 5 will write the bottom line of the Test match and the series. All three results are still possible but with less time remaining according to experts Draw is the likely result. Thus, with an action-packed day left, let's see whether the match draws or there are some twists and turns left to take place. All the live updates will be provided here. Stick to the space!