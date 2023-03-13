Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 Live Score: India Win Series 2-1 As Match Ends In A Draw

After one month the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has finally reached its concluding day. On Day 5 of the 4th Ind vs Aus Test, Australia would resume their second innings from 3/0. On Day 4 India took the lead courtesy of Virat Kohli's fabulous innings of 186. While the draw is the likely outcome according to experts, all three results are still possible. To know the narrative stick to the space.

Prateek Arya
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5

Image: BCCI

15:23 IST, March 13th 2023
Match ends in a Draw as captains decide to shake hands early

After the Draw was the only possible result in the match both the captains decide to shake hands early

15:19 IST, March 13th 2023
Cheteshwar Pujara into the attack, Australia are 174/2

Everyone in Team India trying their hands on the ball as Pujara comes out to bowl for the second time in Test cricket. 

15:10 IST, March 13th 2023
After 75 overs Australia are 173/2

Australia score 173/2 after 75 overs with Axar Patel into the attack

14:51 IST, March 13th 2023
70 overs have been bowled as Australia are 169/2

14:37 IST, March 13th 2023
Steve Smith gets off the mark with a boundary

Smith hit a four in his second ball after tea and ended up scoring a four. Australia 162/2.

14:24 IST, March 13th 2023
Australia lead by 67 runs at Tea on Day 5

Australia were 158/2 in 64 overs as tea was called on Day 5 of the 4th Test.

13:59 IST, March 13th 2023
Travis Head denied a hundred by 10 runs

Axar Patel dismantled the stumps of Travis Head in the 60th over, removing him at an individual score of 90 runs off 163 balls. Australia are 153/2 in 60 overs.

13:46 IST, March 13th 2023
Marnus Labuschagne completes his fifty

Labuschagne completed his fifty in 150 balls in the 58th over. New Zealand were 150/1 in 57.2 overs.

13:24 IST, March 13th 2023
53 overs gone, Australia are 124/1

After 53 overs Australia are 124/1

12:59 IST, March 13th 2023
Australia 120/1 in 48 overs

Travis Head reached 75 after hitting a four in the 48th over, with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 37 at the other end.

12:37 IST, March 13th 2023
Travis Head hits fifty off 112 balls

Travis Head reaches half century off 112 balls

12:27 IST, March 13th 2023
40 overs gone, Australia are 77/1

40 overs have been bowled as Australia are 77/1

12:13 IST, March 13th 2023
India qualify for ICC World Test Championship final

Team India has qualified for the ICC World Test CHampionship final after New Zealand earned a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test.

11:38 IST, March 13th 2023
It's Lunch on Day 5!

Australia are 73/1 at Lunch on Day 5 after 36 overs. 

Travis Head- 45*

Marnus Labuschagne- 22*

Traling by 15 runs.

 

11:01 IST, March 13th 2023
Australia approaching to close out the lead

At 58/1 after 28 overs, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are looking comfortable are looking to close out the Day 4 lead of 91 runs.

10:31 IST, March 13th 2023
Boundary by Head!

Travis Head gets a boundary off Jadeja. Aus 31/1 after 20.5 overs.

10:31 IST, March 13th 2023
Aus 26/1 after 20 overs

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are in the middle, going cautiously.

10:16 IST, March 13th 2023
All defense!

Australia are 21/1 after 16 overs.

09:52 IST, March 13th 2023
Kuhnemann departs!

Ashwin takes the first wicket of the day. Kuhnemann goes after scoring 6 runs. Aus 14/1

09:40 IST, March 13th 2023
Another 4!

Travis head hits 4 off Shami. Aus 12/0 after 8 overs.

09:36 IST, March 13th 2023
Kuhnemann off the mark!

Scott Kuhnemann gets off the mark with a boundary. Aus 8/0

09:33 IST, March 13th 2023
Ashwin starts the proceedings!

Ravichandran Ashwin takes the bowl first up. Aus at 3/0.

08:18 IST, March 13th 2023
Scheduled start

The play will start at 9:30 AM IST. Australia will resume their innings from 3/0.

08:18 IST, March 13th 2023
Welcome to the Day 5 of the 4th Ind vs Aus Test

Good morning folks to the concluding day of the series! While day 4 belonged to India and Virat Kohli, Day 5 will write the bottom line of the Test match and the series. All three results are still possible but with less time remaining according to experts Draw is the likely result. Thus, with an action-packed day left, let's see whether the match draws or there are some twists and turns left to take place. All the live updates will be provided here. Stick to the space!

