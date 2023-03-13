IND Vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 Live Score: India Win Series 2-1 As Match Ends In A Draw

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
After the Draw was the only possible result in the match both the captains decide to shake hands early
Everyone in Team India trying their hands on the ball as Pujara comes out to bowl for the second time in Test cricket.
Australia score 173/2 after 75 overs with Axar Patel into the attack
70 overs have been bowled as Australia are 169/2
Smith hit a four in his second ball after tea and ended up scoring a four. Australia 162/2.
Australia were 158/2 in 64 overs as tea was called on Day 5 of the 4th Test.
Axar Patel dismantled the stumps of Travis Head in the 60th over, removing him at an individual score of 90 runs off 163 balls. Australia are 153/2 in 60 overs.
Labuschagne completed his fifty in 150 balls in the 58th over. New Zealand were 150/1 in 57.2 overs.
After 53 overs Australia are 124/1
Travis Head reached 75 after hitting a four in the 48th over, with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 37 at the other end.
Travis Head reaches half century off 112 balls
40 overs have been bowled as Australia are 77/1
Team India has qualified for the ICC World Test CHampionship final after New Zealand earned a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test.
Australia are 73/1 at Lunch on Day 5 after 36 overs.
Travis Head- 45*
Marnus Labuschagne- 22*
Traling by 15 runs.
At 58/1 after 28 overs, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are looking comfortable are looking to close out the Day 4 lead of 91 runs.
Travis Head gets a boundary off Jadeja. Aus 31/1 after 20.5 overs.
Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are in the middle, going cautiously.
Australia are 21/1 after 16 overs.
Ashwin takes the first wicket of the day. Kuhnemann goes after scoring 6 runs. Aus 14/1
Travis head hits 4 off Shami. Aus 12/0 after 8 overs.
Scott Kuhnemann gets off the mark with a boundary. Aus 8/0
Ravichandran Ashwin takes the bowl first up. Aus at 3/0.
The play will start at 9:30 AM IST. Australia will resume their innings from 3/0.
Good morning folks to the concluding day of the series! While day 4 belonged to India and Virat Kohli, Day 5 will write the bottom line of the Test match and the series. All three results are still possible but with less time remaining according to experts Draw is the likely result. Thus, with an action-packed day left, let's see whether the match draws or there are some twists and turns left to take place. All the live updates will be provided here. Stick to the space!