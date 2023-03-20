IND Vs AUS: Aakash Chopra Blames T20Is For India's Crushing Defeat Against Aussies? READ

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has taken a jibe at the Men in Blue after their second ODI against Australia concluded in just 37 overs. Chopra took to his official Twitter handle to troll the Indian cricket team, asking whether we can take the second match between India and Australia as ODI's tribute to T20s. Australia bowled India out for just 117 runs and then chased down the low target in 11 overs.

37 overs to finish the ODI. Can we take this as ODI’s tribute to T20s? 🤪🫣 March 19, 2023

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc played a crucial role in bundling India for just 117 runs as he picked up his 9th ODI five-wicket haul in the match. Starc took the first four wickets inside the powerplay itself before coming back to take his fifth in the form of Mohammed Siraj. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 5 for 53 in 8 overs. Apart from Starc, Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis also contributed with three and two wickets, respectively.

Rohit Sharma on India's dismal show

On being asked to share his thoughts on the loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma mentioned that it was disappointing that they didn’t play to their potential. “It is disappointing. No doubt about that. We didn't play to our potential. We didn't apply ourselves with the bat. We always knew that was not enough runs,” Sharma said during the post-match presentation.

Rohit mentioned that the Vizag pitch by no means was a surface with a par score of 117 runs. “It was not a 117 pitch at all. By no means. We just didn't apply ourselves,” Rohit said. The 35-year-old then went on to praise Mitchell Starc for his bowling effort that included the wickets of several key batters. Captain Rohit, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj fell to Starc’s lethal pace and bounce on Sunday.

India won the first ODI in Mumbai on March 17. India defeated Australia by 5 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Thanks to Australia's massive victory in the second ODI, the series is now levelled at 1-1. The third and final ODI of the three-match series is scheduled to be played in Chennai on March 22, 2023.

Image: AP