IND Vs AUS: First Images Of Delhi Pitch Emerges Before India Vs Australia 2nd Test

India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other in the second Test of their four-match series starting February 17. The match will be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, where India have gone undefeated since 1987. Australia have won just one Test match in Delhi, which came way back in 1959 when Richie Benaud was the captain. The last time Australia played a Test in Delhi, they lost by 6 wickets.

Meanwhile, the first images of the Delhi pitch have emerged before the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The second match in Delhi is expected to feature a rank-turner pitch. India will aim to use their strong spin bowling attack to defeat the Australians and take advantage of their home conditions. However, this could also prove to be a challenge as Indian batsmen have had difficulty against spin recently, while Australia have highly skilled spinners in Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

As far as the first Test match is concerned, India won by innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match contest. Spinners played a crucial role in the game having picked 23 out of 30 wickets between them. The bulk of those wickets were taken by Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja was named the player of the match for his all-round effort. The second Test match is scheduled to take place in Delhi from February 17 to 21. Shreyas Iyer has been added to the India squad after completing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

India vs Australia: Full squads

India's squad (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

