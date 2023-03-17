IND Vs AUS: Hardik Pandya Reveals India's Opening Pair For 1st ODI Against Australia

Ahead of the first One Day International between India and Australia at Mumbai, Team India stand-in ODI captain Hardik Pandya has come up with a revelation who will be Team India's recognized openers? Ahead of the first ODI, Pandya had made it clear that in-form batsman Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will open the batting for the Indian team.

Throwing light on the revelation Hardik Pandya said in the pre-match press conference, "Ishan and Shubman will be opening the innings. The wicket looks how it does throughout the year. I have been playing here for almost seven years. It is going to be challenging because this wicket will give equal opportunities to both sides."

Shubman Gill to open for Team India in 1st ODI vs Australia

Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form in the year 2023 and has had a brilliant past four months. Shubman's ray of centuries started after he scored his first Test hundred against Bangladesh. After this, he never stopped and till now has hit five international centuries which even includes a double hundred vs New Zealand in January this year.

Coming back to India vs Australia ODI series so the Indian team has been brilliant when it has come on to winning bilateral series against any team. Still, the Asian giants have not been able to win a single ICC tournament since 2013.

Opening up on the issue Team India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said, "I don't think we have tried anything new. We will be trying to be a little brave which I think in the last couple of series we have done quite well. All these bilaterals are as challenging, they can get as close to the wire as they can. That is the only way we are going to learn and start playing under the pressure of knockouts (in ICC tournaments). (But) we don't need to look at that right now, the past is past and we are hoping for the best things to come."

If we further talk about Team India so the upcoming series against Australia will be Hardik Pandya's first assessment as an ODI captain and also he will have an added responsibility to take the team on his shoulders in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Rohit will be out of the first ODI due to family commitments.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17, 2023.