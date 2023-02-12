IND Vs AUS: Jaydev Unadkat Released From Team India's Squad To Take Play In Ranji Finals

India bowler and Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat has been released by Team India for the second Test againt Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. BCCI released a press release regarding the same in which it is mentioned that the bowler is expected to fly to Kolkata to join the Saurashtra squad for the final of the ongoing edtion of the Ranji Trophy.

BCCI said in a press release, “The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

Jaydev Unadkat released from the second Test

“Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Mastercard Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata", the press release further added.

Ankit Vasavada under the absence of the captain Jaydev Unadkat played a captain's knock and guided his team to the Ranji Trophy final.

Karnataka batting first in the semi final scored 407 with the help of the double hundred of Mayank Agarwal. In return coming out to bat Saurashtra didn't have a good start from the beginning and lost the top order batsmen quickly. Arpit Vasavada along with Sheldon Jackson added runs for the fourth wicket and both batsmen managed to score big hundred's. Arpit Vasavads converted his hundred to a double hundred and Saurashtra managed to score 527 runs in their first innings giving them a lead of 120 runs.

Coming in to bat in the second innings Karnataka were bowled out for 234, setting Saurashtra a target of 115. Saurashtra didn't find it much easy to chase the target and at last they won the match by 4 runs.

Talking about Jaydev Unadkat so he played only his second Test against Bangladesh last year after he made his debut against South Africa in 2010. Unadkat was rewarded for his phenomenal performance in domestic cricket and he is also a part of the India squad against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Talking about the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so it will be played from 17th February to 21st February at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.