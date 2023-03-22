India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: David Warner And Labuschagne Stabilise AUS Innings

Quick links:
David Warner (23) and Marnus Labuschagne (16) are rebuilding the innings for Australia after losing three quick wickets at the hands of Hardik Pandya.
Australia have crossed the 100-run mark in the 3rd ODI against India. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are still intact in the middle after losing three quick wickets.
Mitchell Marsh has been dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 47 off 47 balls. Australia are 87/3 in 14.3 overs. Pandya has picked up all three wickets thus far.
Australia opener David Warner has come out to the middle at number 4.
Hardik Pandya dismisses Australia captain Steve Smith for a duck and the visitors are now 74/2.
Australia have scored 74 runs for the loss of one wicket in 12 overs.
India pacer Hardik Pandya has removed Australia opener Travis Head for 33. AUS are 68/1 in 11 overs
Hardik Pandya into the attack and will bowl the 11th over of the Australia innings.
The Australian team are 61/0 in 10 overs and are inching towards a big score.
Mohammed Siraj bowls an economical ninth over as Australia are 60/0 in 9 overs.
11 off Axar Patel's last over, Australia are 52/0 in 8 overs
Mohammed Siraj surprisingly has bowled the 1st maiden over of the match amidst Australia openers attack.
After been hit for runs in the first two overs Mohammed Siraj is back in attack from the other end.
The Australian openers have been attacking the Indian bowlers from ball 1 and have scored 41 runs in 6 overs.
Australia are in no mood to spare the Indian bowlers and are 39/0 in 5 overs
Mitchell Marsh is in no mood to let the Indian seamers settle and has hit three boundaries off Shami and Siraj in the last two overs.
The Australian team are underway with a boundary and are 4/0 after 1 over
The third ODI between India and Australia has begun at Chepauk wherein Shami starts proceedings for Team India whereas Marsh and Head come out to open for the visitors.
Australia opener David Warner makes his way back into Team's playing XI after he got injured in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and had to walk back home. The Indian cricket team on the other hand are going with an unchanged side.
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India Playin XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
🚨 A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI 🔽— BCCI (@BCCI) March 22, 2023
Australia captain Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai.
The toss in the third ODI between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is just three minutes away.
Australia stand-in ODI skipper Steve Smith is just 51 runs away from achieving a personal milestone of 5000 ODI runs. Smith is also one century away from breaking Ricky Ponting's record and becoming the player with the most ODI 100s vs India.
Chennai has been experiencing persistent rain, but fortunately, Wednesday's forecast is looking much better. The likelihood of rain has decreased by 40%, and we should get the complete 50 overs.
After hosting the twin Tests against England in 2022, the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host an ODI match after five long years. The last time Team India played a One Day match here was in 2018 vs West Indies, which was later won by the visitors.
India's young speedster Umran Malik has the quality to threaten the batsmen with his pace and has a lethal bouncer. The Jammu pacer has been consistent with his pace but has not been able to find the correct line and length. It will be interesting to see that will he find a place in the XI or not.
The rain is likely to make its presence in the third ODI at Chepauk as there will be 70% of cloud cover till 3 pm and also there are thunderstorms expected between 12 pm to 3 pm. The temperature will be around 33 degrees celsius in Chennai.
India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to score runs in the series and has been dismissed on the first ball in both matches. Surya will now look forward to score in the third ODI.
The third and the deciding match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia is set to be played in Chennai wherein both the teams will be looking to win the match and the series.