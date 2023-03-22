Last Updated:

India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: David Warner And Labuschagne Stabilise AUS Innings

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns against Steve Smith-led Australia in 3rd ODI at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Catch ball-by-ball commentary and IND vs AUS 3rd ODI live score of today's match. Get all the latest updates from the India vs Australia 3rd ODI on republicworld.com.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score

Image: BCCI

15:28 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score: Warner, Labuschagne rebuild for Australia

David Warner (23) and Marnus Labuschagne (16) are rebuilding the innings for Australia after losing three quick wickets at the hands of Hardik Pandya. 

15:14 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score: Australia cross 100-run mark

Australia have crossed the 100-run mark in the 3rd ODI against India. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne are still intact in the middle after losing three quick wickets. 

14:51 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Score: Mitchell Marsh goes for 47

Mitchell Marsh has been dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 47 off 47 balls. Australia are 87/3 in 14.3 overs. Pandya has picked up all three wickets thus far.

14:39 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: David Warner comes out to the middle

Australia opener David Warner has come out to the middle at number 4. 

14:36 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Hardik gets Smith for a duck, Australia are 74/2

Hardik Pandya dismisses Australia captain Steve Smith for a duck and the visitors are now 74/2. 

14:34 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia live score: AUS are 74/1 after 12 overs

Australia have scored 74 runs for the loss of one wicket in 12 overs. 

14:28 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS ODI Live: Hardik Pandya removed Head for 33

India pacer Hardik Pandya has removed Australia opener Travis Head for 33. AUS are 68/1 in 11 overs

14:26 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: Hardik Pandya into the attack

Hardik Pandya into the attack and will bowl the 11th over of the Australia innings. 

14:26 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Australia are 61/0 in 10 overs

The Australian team are 61/0 in 10 overs and are inching towards a big score. 

14:17 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia live score: Siraj bowls an economical ninth over

Mohammed Siraj bowls an economical ninth over as Australia are 60/0 in 9 overs.
 

14:11 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS ODI Live: 11 off Axar's last over, Australia are 52/0

11 off Axar Patel's last over, Australia are 52/0 in 8 overs 

14:09 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Score: Mohammed Siraj bowls 1st maiden amidst AUS attack

Mohammed Siraj surprisingly has bowled the 1st maiden over of the match amidst Australia openers attack. 

14:02 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS live score: Mohammed Siraj back into the attack

After been hit for runs in the first two overs Mohammed Siraj is back in attack from the other end. 

14:02 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: 6 overs have been bowled, Australia are 41/0

The Australian openers have been attacking the Indian bowlers from ball 1 and have scored 41 runs in 6 overs. 

14:00 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live: Australia are in no mood to spare IND and are 39/0 in 5 overs

Australia are in no mood to spare the Indian bowlers and are 39/0 in 5 overs

13:46 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS live score: Marsh smashing the Indian bowlers

Mitchell Marsh is in no mood to let the Indian seamers settle and has hit three boundaries off Shami and Siraj in the last two overs. 

13:35 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Australia underway with a boundary

The Australian team are underway with a boundary and are 4/0 after 1 over

13:33 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Match begins at Chepauk

The third ODI between India and Australia has begun at Chepauk wherein Shami starts proceedings for Team India whereas Marsh and Head come out to open for the visitors. 

13:25 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Warner makes his return in AUS XI, Team India move forward with an unchanged side.

 Australia opener David Warner makes his way back into Team's playing XI after he got injured in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and had to walk back home. The Indian cricket team on the other hand are going with an unchanged side. 

13:06 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS live score: Australia playing XI

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk),  Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

13:06 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: India Playing XI

India Playin XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

13:02 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Australia have won the toss and has chosen to bat first

Australia captain Steve Smith has won the toss and elected to bat first in Chennai. 

13:00 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia live score: Toss just two minutes away

The toss in the third ODI between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is just three minutes away.

12:37 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Steve Smith 51 runs away from 5000 ODI runs

Australia stand-in ODI skipper Steve Smith is just 51 runs away from achieving a personal milestone of 5000 ODI runs. Smith is also one century away from breaking Ricky Ponting's record and becoming the player with the most ODI 100s vs India.

11:52 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia live score: How will the weather be in Chennai today?

Chennai has been experiencing persistent rain, but fortunately, Wednesday's forecast is looking much better. The likelihood of rain has decreased by 40%, and we should get the complete 50 overs.

11:28 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Chepauk to host an ODI after five long years

After hosting the twin Tests against England in 2022, the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host an ODI match after five long years. The last time Team India played a One Day match here was in 2018 vs West Indies, which was later won by the visitors. 

11:14 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Will Umran Malik return in the third ODI?

India's young speedster Umran Malik has the quality to threaten the batsmen with his pace and has a lethal bouncer. The Jammu pacer has been consistent with his pace but has not been able to find the correct line and length. It will be interesting to see that will he find a place in the XI or not. 

10:55 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia live score: Will the rain make its presence in the third ODI?

The rain is likely to make its presence in the third ODI at Chepauk as there will be 70% of cloud cover till 3 pm and also there are thunderstorms expected between 12 pm to 3 pm. The temperature will be around 33 degrees celsius in Chennai. 

10:55 IST, March 22nd 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Will Surya fire in the third ODI?

India batsman Suryakumar Yadav has not been able to score runs in the series and has been dismissed on the first ball in both matches. Surya will now look forward to score in the third ODI.

10:55 IST, March 22nd 2023
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Who will win the third ODI in Chennai?

The third and the deciding match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia is set to be played in Chennai wherein both the teams will be looking to win the match and the series. 

