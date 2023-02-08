IND Vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne Gives 2-word Response To RR's Tweet On Battle With R Ashwin

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne shared a two-word response in reply to Rajasthan Royals' tweet regarding Labuschagne's duel with Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian Premier League outfit took to the microblogging site to quote Labuschagne as he had compared his matchup with Ashwin to a chess battle. These two will come face to face in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will start on Thursday in Nagpur.

Marnus Labushgane's two-word response as he prepares for "Chess Battle"

Rajasthan Royals tried to hot up the atmosphere as they tweeted what Labuschagne had earlier stated on facing Ashwin. "It's going to be a lovely game of chess." The 28-year-old replied with a two-word answer, "Can't wait."

The Australian batsman has been a consistent threat against India producing more than 450 runs in nine innings at an average of 51.55 with two half-centuries and one century. Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get the better of him twice in the earlier edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but Labushacgne insisted he tweaked his game leading to his matchup with the Indian offspinner.

"I've changed some of my game because of what I've heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me.

"I've adapted my game to try and foil a few of his ideas and ways he goes about it.

"It's going to be a lovely game of chess and I can't wait for it."

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India's squad (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

IND vs AUS FIXTURES

1st Test, Nagpur: February 9-13 - 9:30 pm IST

2nd Test, Delhi: February 17-21 - 9:30 pm IST

3rd Test, Dharamsala: March 1-5 - 9:30 pm IST

4th Test, Ahmedabad: March 9-13 - 9:30 pm IST