IND Vs AUS ODI Series: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking 3 Massive Records | READ

IND vs AUS ODI series: Virat Kohli will spearhead the Indian batting lineup when they take on Australia in the three-match ODI series. The first match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 17, 2023. Here are the three major records which the 34-year-old might break in the upcoming series.

Most runs on home soil

The upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series might just help Virat Kohli edge past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in the list of most runs scored on home soil. As of now, the former India captain is third on the list with 5358 runs in 107 matches. He is just behind Ponting who has 5406 runs from 153 games and Sachin Tendulkar, who has 6976 runs from 164 games. Kohli is just 49 runs short of inching ahead of Ricky Ponting in this unique record.

Kohli 191 runs shot of massive ODI milestone

Virat Kohli is just 191 runs short from becoming the 5th batter to breach the 13000 ODI runs mark. Kohli will also break Sachin's record and will become the fastest player to 13000 ODI runs. Tendulkar achieved this feat in 321 innings, whereas Kohli has 12809 ODI runs from 262 innings. If Kohli manages to get to the 13000 ODI runs he will join an elite list that features stalwarts like Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs), Ponting (13,704 runs), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs).

Most centuries against Australia

The Aussies undoubtedly have been Virat Kohli's favourite opponent. The former India captain relishes the Australian challenge and he has won many games for India off his bat and has left the Aussies stunned. Virat Kohli has another Sachin Tendulkar record in sight. The 'master blaster' has 9 ODI centuries from 70 innings against the Aussies. On the other hand, Virat has 8 ODI centuries from 41 innings against the same opposition. This is a three-match series and Virat can not only equal Sachin's record but can very well go past him if he gets two more ODI centuries.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.