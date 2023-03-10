IND Vs AUS: Umesh Yadav Leaves A Mark On Nathan Lyon's Head With Ferocious Delivery

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav bowled a ferocious delivery that hit Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on the head. The incident took place during the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Ahmedabad. In the match, Australia was batting in their first innings when Umesh delivered a sharp bouncer that rose steeply towards Lyon, who tried to duck under the delivery, but the ball hit the side of his helmet and left a visible mark on his head.

The impact of the delivery was so severe that Lyon had to take some time to recover from the blow. The incident also prompted the Australian team's medical staff to attend to him and check for concussion. Despite the scary incident, Lyon was able to continue batting and went on to score a crucial 33 runs in the match. The incident also highlighted the dangers of fast bowling in cricket and the importance of protective gear for players.

Umesh's delivery was an impressive display of fast bowling and showcased his skill and aggression on the field. He has not picked up even a single wicket thus far in the game but has bowled brilliantly to put the Australian lower order under pressure.

As far as the 4th Test match is concerned, Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Team India made one change to its playing XI as captain Rohit Sharma brought in Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammad Siraj. Australia lost just four wickets on Day 1. Usman Khawaja led Australia's batting from the front as he scored a century before Stumps on Day 1. Cameron Green remained unbeaten at 49 off 64 balls.

Australia surpassed the 400-run mark in the first innings. Usman Khawaja led the Australian batting from the front as he scored 180 off 422 balls before being dismissed by Axar Patel. Cameron Green also contributed with a century, his maiden in red-ball cricket for Australia. Lyon is currently batting alongside Todd Murphy. They have put on a 50 run partnership for Australia.

India vs Australia: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Image: Hotstar