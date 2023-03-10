IND Vs AUS: Usman Khawaja Breaks 43-year-old Unique Record In The 4th Test Match Of BGT

Usman Khawaja scored 180 runs off 422 balls in Australia’s first innings in the fourth Test match against India and stormed his way into a major cricketing record book. As soon as the opener faced the 393rd ball of his knock, he topped the list of Australian batsmen who faced the most balls in a single innings on Indian soil. He reached to his 150 in the first session on Day 2, after registering the century on the first day.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old surpassed the stand-in Australian skipper Steve Smith and several other legends to break the major record after 43 years. Former Aussie batter Graham Yallop held the record of facing 392 balls in a Test match at Eden Gardens in 1979. Steve Smith faced 361 runs, while scoring 178 runs in the first innings of the 3rd Test against India in Ranchi.

Most balls faced by an Australian batsman in a single innings in India

Usman Khawaja - 422 (Ahmedabad, 2023)

Graham Yallop - 392 (Eden Gardens, 1979)

Steve Smith - 361 (Ranchi, 2017)

Allan Border - 360 (Chennai, 1979)

Shane Watson - 338 (Mohali, 2010)

Khawaja falls for 180 runs on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Khawaja came into the fourth Test in Ahmedabad after registering two half-centuries in the first three games. He scored 60 important runs in the first innings of the Indore Test, which India lost by nine wickets. He got dismissed in the first ball of the post-tea session on Day 2 after making sure that the visitors cross 400 runs in the first innings.

Earlier on Day 1, Steve Smith won the toss at the iconic stadium and opted to bat first. The Aussies lost only four wickets on Day 1, proving the power of their batting unit for the first time in the series. While the first three Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy were played on rank turners, Australia made the most of the batting-friendly conditions in Ahmedabad.

The morning session on Day 2 of the series finale was the wicketless session of the series. Cameron Green was the first wicket to fall on the second day, as he was dismissed on 114 runs by R Ashwin. The off-spinner went on to dismiss Alex Carey in the same over as Green, before sending back Mitchell Starc.