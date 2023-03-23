IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Hilariously Reacts To Steve Smith's Embarrassing DRS Call - WATCH

IND vs AUS: The Decision Review System (DRS) calls are always difficult as they can go anywhere and its game totally depends on the execution. The DRS calls become more tougher when you take it against high-profile players like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. The players have the ability to change the match result on their own. The brilliance of these players can force the opposition captains to take up the wrong review calls just in desperation for their wicket.

Such a mistake was committed by the Australian cricket team stand-in captain Steve Smith when he was forced by Virat Kohli to take up the wrong DRS call just for the sake of his wicket. In the tenth over of the Indian innings, Sean Abbott came in to bowl to Kohli and got one shape away from him. The ball beat Virat's bat by a huge margin but the Aussie players thought otherwise and made a huge appeal but was given not out. Aussie captain Smith though looked confident about the appeal and after a brief discussion, he opted for the DRS.

Virat Kohli mocks Aussie captain Steve Smith with hilarious smile over failed DRS call; Watch

While all this was going on, Virat Kohli had a smile on his face and had almost indicated that he has not edged the ball. As soon as the replays were shown everyone came to know the reason behind Kohli's smile and it was clear that the former India skipper was nowhere near the ball. There was a massive gap between Virat's bat and the ball that the third umpire didn't even feel to take up the ultra edge and asked the on-field umpire to stay with his original decision of not out.

Australian players faces narrated the whole story after the failed review and Virat Kohli was also not able to control his smile and burst into laughter. Virat later was able to score a half-century in the match but got out for a score of 54.

The Indian team while chasing a target of 270 in the third ODI fell short by 21 runs and lost the three-match ODI series by a margin of 2-1.