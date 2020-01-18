IND Vs AUS: Kohli Hails Rahul's 'multi-dimensional' Innings; Asserts It To Be His Best

As the men in blue levelled the 3 match series against Australia on Wednesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praises over 'keeper-batsman KL Rahul after the latter crafted a stunning performance. KL Rahul’s quick-fire innings, coupled with big crucial half-centuries by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan propelled India’s total to 340-6 off their 50 overs.

KL Rahul scored 80 runs off 52 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes and also had tremendous impact behind the stumps. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli hailed Rahul's intent and maturity, terming him as a 'multi-dimensional' player.

"KL is becoming a multi-dimensional player, and it's really great when players step up like this," Virat Kohli said. "It's important to not leave someone like KL out. You saw how he batted today. This is probably the best he's played at the international level. The knock showed maturity and class, and we know exactly what we're doing in the dressing room," he added.

READ: Couldn't have asked for better start to my dual role, says new 'keeper-batsman Rahul

READ: Dhawan hit on rib-cage but is "doing fine"

KL Rahul Effects Lightening-fast Stumping To Get Rid Of Aaron Finch

KL Rahul, who starred with the bat during the first innings, also made a tremendous impact behind the stumps in the second ODI against Australia at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. Rahul is a makeshift wicket-keeper for Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the contest due to a concussion accounted for skipper Aaron Finch who was the centurion of the last match.

This happened in the 16th over of Australia's run chase which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. On the very first delivery, the left-arm spinner bowled a flighted delivery outside off stump. Finch supposedly attempted to play a cover-drive or an inside out shot as he came out of his crease. However, KL Rahul dislodged the bails within the blink of an eye.

The umpires referred the matter to the third umpire who had gone through multiple replays. Replays showed that the batsman's leg was on the crease when the bails had come off.

READ: Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian spinner to take 100 wickets

READ: Kagiso Rabada ban triggers dispute ahead of fourth Test