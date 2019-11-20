Ind Vs Ban: Here's A Sneak Peek Into The Preparations For The Pink Ball Test In Kolkata

The Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Friday will play host to historic Day-Night Test match between India and Bangladesh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday gave a sneak peek of the preparations that have been made for India's first day-night Test. The BCCI tweeted a 17-second clip on social media in which the Eden Gardens can be seen lit up in the pink colour, inside and out. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is leaving no stone unturned to make the match a memorable one.

Ind vs Ban Kolkata Test

According to a report in a leading Indian media publication, the play will start each day at 1 pm IST, and by the time it resumes at 3.40 pm IST after a 40-minute lunch break, the floodlights would be on. After a tea break at 5.40 pm IST, the final session will be held between 6 to 8 pm IST.

The historic match will kickstart with Army paratroopers flying into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains just before the toss. This will be followed by the ringing of the Eden Bell by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Then during the 20-minute tea break, former captains and other Indian sports stars will be taken out on carts, making a round of the ground along the boundary lines.

Time to gear up for the Pink! #TeamIndia begin prep under lights in Indore for the Kolkata Test #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/MVzkaVjdmL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2019

During the 40-minute supper break, the CAB has organised a talk show featuring the 'Fabulous Five' of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman. They are set to walk down the memory lane, delving on the epic 2001 Test win against Australia at the very same venue. The win transformed India under Ganguly's captaincy into one of the most competitive sides in the world irrespective of the format and conditions.

The CAB will also felicitate all the players to have featured in the first-ever Bangladesh-India Test in 2000, a game where Ganguly made his debut as Test captain. The Indian and Bangladeshi teams trained in Indore to get used to the pink ball. India had wrapped up victory in the first Test in three days and they have used the extra time to get some sessions with the pink ball.