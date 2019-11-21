IND Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Other Updates

The second Test of the two-match series between India and Bangladesh will be played from November 22-26. Their upcoming Day-Night contest is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the match will start at 1:00 PM IST.
That's that from Indore as #TeamIndia extend their winnings streak in Test cricket.— BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2019
They beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the 1st @Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/wwsZZTtSEj
Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form
Bangladesh cricket team are currently on a month-long tour to India. The tour kicked off with a three-match T20I series which the hosts won 2-1. Team India then continued their red-hot form in the first Test at Indore as they defeated Bangladesh by an innings margin. The two teams will now face each other at the Eden Gardens in a historic Day-Night Test match, which is the first-ever to be played in the country. India start as favourites to win the match going on current form.
Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates
Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav
Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
In all readiness 🔥🔥🔥— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2019
The lethal trio are ready for the #PinkBallTest - Are you? 😉😉 #TeamIndia #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/8oP0rIvm7K
Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details
Keeper – Liton Das
All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin
Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Mominul Haque, Ajinkya Rahane
Bowlers – Mohammed Shami (vice-captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Ishant Sharma
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand