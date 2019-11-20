The Debate
Ind Vs Ban: Sunil Gavaskar Calls For Separate Stats Between Pink Ball And Red Ball Cricket

Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar calls for maintaining separate statistics for pink-ball and red-ball Test matches. Gavaskar also spoke highly about the present Indian team.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs Ban

When India and Bangladesh will step into the Eden Gardens on Friday, November 22, India will become the latest entrant in international cricket to host and contest a ‘Day-Night’ Test match. Ever since the format was introduced in 2015, BCCI and the Indian team have maintained its distance from ‘Pink Ball’ matches. The Virat Kohli-led unit also refused to play a Day-Night game on their previous trip to Australia.

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

“Pink-ball stats should be separate from red-ball cricket” – Sunil Gavaskar

While speaking about the upcoming India vs Bangladesh Test, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar told a leading Indian media outlet that he was confident about the experiment being successful in India. Gavaskar also emphasised the need for maintaining separate statistics for pink-ball and red-ball cricket. The legendary batsman was of the opinion that such a move can let future generations know the distinction between the two.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Sunil Gavaskar also stated that the Indian team will be aiming to register their 12th successive series victory at home and the inexperience of playing with the pink ball will not make much of a difference for the players. He described the present team as ‘magnificent’ which can win in any conditions. Team India, who won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs, will now face Bangladesh in a historic day-night Test match. The upcoming ‘pink ball’ contest at the Eden Gardens is scheduled to start from November 22 onwards and it will also be the first-ever to be organised in the country. The hosts also lead the World Test Championship points table while Bangladesh will be looking to register their first win on the board.

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard

Published:
