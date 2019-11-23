The Debate
Ind Vs Ban Live: Virat Kohli Brings Up 27th Test Century As India Stretch Lead

Cricket News

Ind vs Ban live: Indian captain Virat Kohli brings up his 27th Test century as team India extend their first-innings lead against the visiting Bangladesh team.

Ind vs Ban live

Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form with the bat as the right-hander smashed yet another Test century. Resuming at his overnight score of 59, Virat Kohli brought up his Test ton with his trademark fluent drives and front-foot punches. Only yesterday, the Indian captain brought up his 5,000th run in Test cricket. Playing his 86th innings, Virat Kohli also became the fastest skipper to achieve the milestone in the longest format. He eclipsed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who previously held the record.

Ind vs Ban Live: Virat Kohli brings up his 27th Test century

Apart from being the quickest to 5,000 Test runs as skipper, Virat Kohli also became the fastest international batsman to reach 70 centuries across all three formats. His century coincides with a historic occasion for Indian cricket as the hosts are playing their first-ever Day-Night Test in the country. As captain Kohli brought up his 27th Test century, 20th as Indian captain and 70th overall in international cricket, fans of the cricketer took to Twitter to applaud his latest achievement. Check out some of the reactions below.

