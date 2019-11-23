Ind Vs Ban Live: Virat Kohli Brings Up 27th Test Century As India Stretch Lead

Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form with the bat as the right-hander smashed yet another Test century. Resuming at his overnight score of 59, Virat Kohli brought up his Test ton with his trademark fluent drives and front-foot punches. Only yesterday, the Indian captain brought up his 5,000th run in Test cricket. Playing his 86th innings, Virat Kohli also became the fastest skipper to achieve the milestone in the longest format. He eclipsed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who previously held the record.

20th Test century as Captain of India ✅

27th Test century of his career ✅

70th International century ✅

41st international century as captain (joint-most)✅

1st Indian to hit a century in day/night Test ✅#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/q01OKPauOu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2019

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

Ind vs Ban Live: Virat Kohli brings up his 27th Test century

Apart from being the quickest to 5,000 Test runs as skipper, Virat Kohli also became the fastest international batsman to reach 70 centuries across all three formats. His century coincides with a historic occasion for Indian cricket as the hosts are playing their first-ever Day-Night Test in the country. As captain Kohli brought up his 27th Test century, 20th as Indian captain and 70th overall in international cricket, fans of the cricketer took to Twitter to applaud his latest achievement. Check out some of the reactions below.

Another Feather in the Cap👏🙏🏻



Fastest to 70 International Hundreds:

Virat Kohli - 439 Innings🔥

Sachin Tendulkar - 505 Innings

Ricky Ponting - 649 Innings#ViratKohli #KingKohli #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/uu6o6GiOUs — Virat Kohli Trends™🔥 (@TrendVirat) November 23, 2019

#ViratKohli:



Red Ball: Scored century in his first innings as captain.



White Ball: Scored century in his second innings as captain.



Pink Ball: Scored century in his first innings as captain.



😊😊😊 — ♥ Karthik Dp ♥ᴮⁱᵍⁱˡ (@dp_karthik) November 23, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ball color changed,time changed

But his way of playing remains same#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/YRie9SPLCb — Desai Umang 🇮🇳 (@DESAIUMANG9978) November 23, 2019

20th Test century as Captain of India ✅

27th Test century of his career ✅

70th International century ✅

41st international century as captain (joint-most)✅

1st Indian to hit a century in day/night Test ✅#viratkohli #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/zZbwfXJrte — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴋᴏʜʟɪ = 🌍 (@KohliSensation) November 23, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard