Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Bangladesh All Out For 106; India Trail By 71 Runs

Earlier today, Team India and Bangladesh stepped onto the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a historic Day-Night Test match. The ongoing ‘Pink Ball’ event is a first-ever to be held in India and also the first-ever to be contested by both nations. The Indian team, having won the first Test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs, lead the two-match series 1-0. The Bangladesh cricket team will be looking to register a rare win in the country to open their account in the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test Session 2: Bangladesh all out for 106

At 73-6, Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 shortly after the first session. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India as the right-arm pacer grabbed five Bangladeshi wickets. On his way to 5-22, Ishant also registered his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests. In a rare occasion in the country, all ten opposition wickets were picked up by the Indian pacers. Indian opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal came out to the middle to face the remaining 12 overs left in the session. At 14, Al-Amin Hossain induced a thick edge off Agarwal to send him packing earlier in the Indian innings. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara then batted out the remaining deliveries as India ended the session at 35-1. Going into the final session of the day, India still trail Bangladesh by 71 runs with nine wickets in hand.

A pumped up @ImIshant after he picks up his 5-wkt haul in the #PinkBallTest.#TeamIndia pacers have bowled out Bangladesh for 106 runs in the first innings. pic.twitter.com/Z3k0yvEwlM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

