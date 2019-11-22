The Debate
Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: India End Day 1 At 174-3, Lead By 68 Runs

Cricket News

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Ishant Sharma picked up 5-22 to skittle Bangladesh for 106. Virat Kohli and Rahane ensure India end Day 1 at 174-3 to lead by 68 runs

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs Ban

Earlier on Friday, team India and Bangladesh stepped into Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a historic Day-Night Test match. The ongoing ‘Pink Ball’ event is a first-ever to be held in India and also the first-ever to be contested by both nations. The Indian team, having won the first Test in Indore by an innings and 130 runs, lead the two-match series 1-0. Trailing the series 0-1, Bangladesh cricket team will be looking to register a rare win in the country to open their account in the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test, Day 1: India lead by 68 runs

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

After shooting out Bangladesh for just 106, team India batsmen reached 35-1 in 12 overs at Tea. Shortly after the break, Rohit Sharma was trapped in front of stumps by Ebadat Hossain for just 21 to leave India at 43-2. A 94-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli ensure the hosts gain a first-innings lead without any further damage. Pujara was eventually dismissed for 55 as he registered his 24th Test half-century. Virat Kohli was then joined vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to remain unbeaten till stumps. On his way to 59* off 93 deliveries, captain Kohli brought up his 23rd fifty in Test cricket while Rahane remained not out at 23. Team India ended Day 1 at 174-3 after facing 46 overs and will continue to stretch the lead further tomorrow on Day 2.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard

