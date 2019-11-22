Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: India End Day 1 At 174-3, Lead By 68 Runs

Earlier on Friday, team India and Bangladesh stepped into Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a historic Day-Night Test match. The ongoing ‘Pink Ball’ event is a first-ever to be held in India and also the first-ever to be contested by both nations. The Indian team, having won the first Test in Indore by an innings and 130 runs, lead the two-match series 1-0. Trailing the series 0-1, Bangladesh cricket team will be looking to register a rare win in the country to open their account in the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

A memorable day for #TeamIndia at the #PinkBallTest.



After bundling out Bangladesh for 106 runs, the batsmen put up a total of 174/3 at Stumps on Day 1.@Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/G6o23IUET3 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test, Day 1: India lead by 68 runs

After shooting out Bangladesh for just 106, team India batsmen reached 35-1 in 12 overs at Tea. Shortly after the break, Rohit Sharma was trapped in front of stumps by Ebadat Hossain for just 21 to leave India at 43-2. A 94-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli ensure the hosts gain a first-innings lead without any further damage. Pujara was eventually dismissed for 55 as he registered his 24th Test half-century. Virat Kohli was then joined vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to remain unbeaten till stumps. On his way to 59* off 93 deliveries, captain Kohli brought up his 23rd fifty in Test cricket while Rahane remained not out at 23. Team India ended Day 1 at 174-3 after facing 46 overs and will continue to stretch the lead further tomorrow on Day 2.

A pumped up @ImIshant after he picks up his 5-wkt haul in the #PinkBallTest.#TeamIndia pacers have bowled out Bangladesh for 106 runs in the first innings. pic.twitter.com/Z3k0yvEwlM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

