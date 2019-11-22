Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Indian Pacers Wreak Havoc As Ban Go Into Lunch At 73-6

Earlier today, India and Bangladesh stepped onto the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a historic Day-Night Test match. The ongoing ‘Pink Ball’ event is a first-ever to be held in India and also the first-ever to be contested by both nations. The Indian team, having won the first Test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs, lead the two-match series 1-0. Trailing the series, Bangladesh cricket team will be looking to register a rare win to open their account in the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

That will be Lunch on Day 1 of the #PinkBallTest.



Bangladesh won the toss, but India have most certainly won the session. And the pace trio have done all the damage once more.



Bangladesh 73/6 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/9oSbf6TGAn — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Also Read | Shahbaz Nadeem Excluded From India's Squad For Bangladesh Tests

Indian pacers wreck Bangladesh top-order on Day 1

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision, however, backfired for the visitors as Bangladesh ended their first session at 73-6. As many as three batsmen were dismissed for a duck, which also included the prized scalp of their skipper. Left-handed opening batsman Shadman Islam top-scored in the innings with 29 before Umesh Yadav induced an edge to wicketkeeper Saha for his 100th Test dismissal. His partner Imrul Kayes was the first wicket to fell in the day as he was trapped in front of stumps by Ishant Sharma for 4. Yadav ended the session with 3-29 while Ishant Sharma accounted for the wickets of Imrul and Mahmuddulah. Mohammed Shami, too, joined the party as he rattled Mushfiqur Rahim’s stumps with an inside edge. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for a paltry 106.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Also Read | WATCH: Ouch! Suryakumar Yadav Lucky To Avoid Injury After Run-out Attempt Hits Him Hard