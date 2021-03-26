Ind Vs Eng Live: Michael Vaughan Lauds Rishabh Pant As Curran Brothers Are TROLLED

Rishabh Pant has seen several ups and downs already in his young career. While the wicketkeeper-batsman has often come under the scanner for his ordinary glovework, the dynamic left-hander has often made amends with his batting performances. The talented youngster made his much-awaited ODI comeback as he replaced the injured Shreyas Iyer for the second ODI against England. The player made the most of the opportunity as he came up with a sensational knock with the bat and was even lauded by former England captain Michael Vaughan for the same.

Pant last played an ODI game back in January 2020. The cricketer powered his way back into the side with exceptional performances against Australia and England. The dynamic left-hander has often used a counter-attacking approach to get an edge over the opposition, and he did the same against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Rishabh Pant took the England bowlers to the cleaners and stitched together a stellar 113-run partnership with KL Rahul. The swashbuckling southpaw scored 77 runs from just 40 deliveries. He cleared the ropes on seven occasions during his stay at the crease and also smashed three impressive fours. He received appreciation from all corners for his lion-hearted outing, and cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan also commended the youngster.

Michael Vaughan has often been trolled by Indian fans for his comments and predictions regarding Indian cricket. However, on this occasion, the ex-cricketer took to the micro-blogging site to praise Rishabh Pant for his sensational performance in India vs England 2nd ODI. Here is the Michael Vaughan Twitter reaction on Rishabh Pant -

If you had to choose one player to leave the bar for right now mine would be @RishabhPant17 ... he is absolutely fantastic to watch ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 26, 2021

The Indian batters looked comfortable against Tom Curran and Sam Curran. While the two did manage to take three wickets in total in the game, they failed to make an impact as they leaked runs at crucial stages of the match. Netizens pointed out that players from India are aware of the two bowlers' tactics due to their Indian Premier League stints and reckoned that they should not have been a part of the playing eleven.

It’s just bad management having the Curran’s in the team. These Indian players know them inside out from the IPL. If England don’t get some better bowlers then they won’t make the last 4 of the World Cup. Embarrassed chatting with my Indian friends. — Max Headroom (@MaxHeadr) March 26, 2021

Just seen Tom Curran figures how does he get into the England team still — Shane Robinson (@shanerobinson81) March 26, 2021

How poor both Curran brothers..shame on both — Gautam Saharan (@SaharanGautam) March 26, 2021

If any of you know of the reason why Tom Curran continues to play for England despite leaking runs like crazy, please tell us. #TomCurran #SamCurran #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Prm0oDFV3v — Cricketism (@Cricketism34) March 26, 2021

