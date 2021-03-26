Last Updated:

Ind Vs Eng Live: Michael Vaughan Lauds Rishabh Pant As Curran Brothers Are TROLLED

IND vs ENG live: Former England captain Michael Vaughan extolled India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant for his stunning performance with the bat on Friday.

Ind vs Eng live

Rishabh Pant has seen several ups and downs already in his young career. While the wicketkeeper-batsman has often come under the scanner for his ordinary glovework, the dynamic left-hander has often made amends with his batting performances. The talented youngster made his much-awaited ODI comeback as he replaced the injured Shreyas Iyer for the second ODI against England. The player made the most of the opportunity as he came up with a sensational knock with the bat and was even lauded by former England captain Michael Vaughan for the same. 

Rishabh Pant vs England 2nd ODI

Pant last played an ODI game back in January 2020. The cricketer powered his way back into the side with exceptional performances against Australia and England. The dynamic left-hander has often used a counter-attacking approach to get an edge over the opposition, and he did the same against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. 

Rishabh Pant took the England bowlers to the cleaners and stitched together a stellar 113-run partnership with KL Rahul. The swashbuckling southpaw scored 77 runs from just 40 deliveries. He cleared the ropes on seven occasions during his stay at the crease and also smashed three impressive fours. He received appreciation from all corners for his lion-hearted outing, and cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan also commended the youngster. 

Michael Vaughan Twitter reaction on Rishabh Pant's fiery knock 

Michael Vaughan has often been trolled by Indian fans for his comments and predictions regarding Indian cricket. However, on this occasion, the ex-cricketer took to the micro-blogging site to praise Rishabh Pant for his sensational performance in India vs England 2nd ODI. Here is the Michael Vaughan Twitter reaction on Rishabh Pant -  

Curran brothers England: Duo trolled for ordinary bowling performances 

The Indian batters looked comfortable against Tom Curran and Sam Curran. While the two did manage to take three wickets in total in the game, they failed to make an impact as they leaked runs at crucial stages of the match. Netizens pointed out that players from India are aware of the two bowlers' tactics due to their Indian Premier League stints and reckoned that they should not have been a part of the playing eleven.

IND vs ENG live streaming details 

Fans can catch the live stream of India vs England 2nd ODI on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. One can also keep tabs on the social media handles of the two cricket boards for the IND vs ENG live score and updates. India have set an imposing target of 337 for the England team. It becomes imperative for the visitors to win the clash in order to stay afloat in the three-match series. 

