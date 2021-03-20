Ind Vs Eng Live: Rampaging Suryakumar Yadav Stunned By Jason Roy-Chris Jordan Catch; WATCH

Team India have been off to a brilliant start after been put in to bat by England in the fifth and final T20I in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma got the Men in Blue off to a flyer, putting on 94 for the opening wicket. And while Rohit departed soon after getting his fifty, Suryakumar Yadav continued the aggressive approach.

IND vs ENG live: Suryakumar Yadav's exploits halted after epic Jason Roy- Chris Jordan catch

Following Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav joined Virat Kohli in the crease and continued Team India's aggressive approach batting first in the series decider. The Mumbai Indians superstar straight away took the attack to the bowling, straightaway hitting leg spinner Adil Rashid for consecutive sixes in the 10th over. The 29-year-old was well set and took Chris Jordan, hitting three consecutive boundaries, setting up a 49-run stand with Virat Kohli. Suryakumar was well set on 32 and looked set to take it up a notch, before a brilliant piece of fielding stopped his stint at the crease.

The Mumbai Indians star hit an Adil Rashid delivery in the long-on region, and it seemed to have cleared the ropes, only for Chris Jordan to pull off a sensational catch. The England pacer sprinted across the boundary and caught the ball with his right hand, before lobbing it to a teammate Jason Roy who was close to him, and went tumbling over the boundary. The catch came at a crucial juncture of the game, halting Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg, putting brakes on India's onslaught.

IND vs ENG live: Chris Jordan catch that dismisses Suryakumar Yadav; WATCH

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma score fifties help India to a massive 224

The Chris Jordan catch aside, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the batting for the first time together for Team India and the captain and his deputy massive total for the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma started off with a bang and scored a quick-fire 64 off just 34 balls, before being castled by Ben Stokes. Virat Kohli played the anchor on the other hand and reached his fifty in 37 deliveries, before going berserk in the final overs. Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with a cameo in the middle overs, while Hardik Pandya adding the finishing touches to take the Men in Blue over the 200-run mark. Team India finished with a whopping 224 onboard, with Virat Kohli ending unbeaten on 80.

(Image Courtesy: bcci.tv)