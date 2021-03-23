IND Vs ENG: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma Break BIG Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag Record

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been India's regular ODI openers for almost eight years now. The attacking pair started opening together for India in the Champions Trophy 2013 and since then, there has been no looking back for the duo. After the retirement of legendary openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, the Indian team management had a tedious task of bringing in an opening pair who would bring a similar sort of skillset to the ODI format.

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan beat Sachin Tendulkar-Virender Sehwag's major opening record

The Men in Blue successfully managed to do so as Rohit and Dhawan have been highly successful together as India's opening pair. The two are currently a part of the ongoing the-match India vs England ODIs series. During the India vs England 1st ODI, Rohit and Dhawan stitched a 64-run partnership before the former was dismissed.

Notably, this was the Indian opening pair's 31st fifty-plus stand in ODI cricket for India. In doing so, Rohit and Dhawan overtook Indian veterans Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag who have 30 fifty-plus partnership in the 50-over format. Interestingly, both the set of openers hail from Mumbai and Delhi respectively.

India vs England live score update

Meanwhile, having been invited to bat first, India have made a good start to their innings. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 193/3 after 36 overs with Shikhar Dhawan batting on 95 and KL Rahul unbeaten on 5. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 (42) off Ben Stokes' bowling. The hosts will look to capitalize on the great start and post a total in excess of 350 against a formidable England batting lineup. On the other hand, the visitors will look to grab a few quick wickets and restrict Indian below 300.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 1st ODI is available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India from 1.30 PM IST onwards. Fans can also catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For IND vs ENG live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER