'Boom Boom Is Back': Bumrah Makes Stunning Comeback, Takes Wicket In 2nd Ball On Return

In his reentry into Indian cricket, Jasprit Bumrah's performance was nothing short of exceptional, securing a pair of crucial wickets in the opening over.

Vishal Tiwari
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket in his first match back (Image: JioCinema)


Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah marked a triumphant return to the international arena on Friday, stunningly claiming two wickets within his first over against Ireland. Bumrah's absence from cricket since September 2022, attributed to a back injury sustained during India's England tour, had left him sidelined. His remarkable recovery paved the way for his comeback, this time donning the role of captain for India's T20I team due to the absence of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

Netizens hail Jasprit Bumrah

In his reentry into Indian cricket, Bumrah's performance was nothing short of exceptional, securing a pair of crucial wickets in the opening over of the match. With India choosing to bowl after winning the toss, Bumrah seized the new ball and promptly made an impact with his exceptional bowling prowess. The dismissals of Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker showcased his precision. The online sphere is ablaze with netizens expressing their admiration for Bumrah's impressive comeback display.

Image: JioCinema

