Ind Vs NZ: As Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Fans Say ' This Is What We Missed In World Cup'

India vs New Zealand: With Rohit Sharma having won the toss, several netizens explained how India's fortunes already seem to be changing under his captaincy.

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma toss

Cricket enthusiasts in India will be delighted to know that their side has got off to a good start under the new leadership of full-time skipper Rohit Sharma as he won the toss in the first T20I against New Zealand. The Hitman opted to field in the first of the three-match T20I series.

With Rohit having won the toss, several netizens took to their Twitter handle to explain how Team India's fortunes already seem to be changing under his captaincy.

IND vs NZ: Netizens react as Rohit Sharma wins toss

One netizen seemed to feel relieved as they took to their official Twitter handle to explain that it was an occasion to be happy as Team India seem to be winning the toss more often now. They hilariously put out a meme, where it is being discussed to distribute sweets to celebrate the happy occasion.

Another fan said that Rohit Sharma starts off his leadership by winning the toss, which has been a 'major concern in recent times.' Toss was a much talked about topic during the World cup as India lost out to New Zealand and Pakistan. Many could not wait for Rohit to take over to see if the luck turns for the better for the Men In Blue.

Meanwhile, several other reactions from fans can be seen below.

Rohit Sharma explained his rationale to field first

While speaking at the toss, Rohit Sharma said,

"The wicket looks good. Thought behind is to have a score behind us, there was quite a lot of dew while practicing from a couple of days. It's been good, has been only 2 days, been a quick turnaround, back from Dubai, spent a couple of days and back here. But it'll be good for the team. We have Shreyas Iyer back, Venkatesh is debuting, Bhuvi, Siraj and Chahar are back. We're playing three seamers and two spinners. We have one eye on the next World Cup. It's a lot of time ahead. We'll try our options, some results might not be immediate, but the process will be crucial."

India vs New Zealand playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

