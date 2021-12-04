IND Vs NZ: Cricket World Erupts As Ajaz Patel Makes History In 2nd Test; 'Simply Unreal'

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel scripted history during the first innings of India vs New Zealand second Test match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday by becoming the third player in the history of Test cricket to clinch all 10 wickets in an innings. He started the day with all four wickets of India in the innings to his name and dismissed six more batters in the next 40 overs of play to restrict India to 325/10 on Day 2 after a total of 109.5 overs of play. Meanwhile, Ajaz becomes the third player in cricket history to claim 10 wickets after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, who dismissed 10 batters of Pakistan during a Test match in 1999. As Ajaz enlisted his name among legends like JC Laker and Kumble, the social media was quick to react to Ajaz’s incredible milestone.

Cricket fraternity reacts to Ajaz Patel's record-

Recently crowned T20 champion Australia’s skipper Aaron Finch was among one of the first prominent faces in global cricket to hail Ajaz for his milestone, as he took to his official Twitter handle and said Ajaz’s effort of 10 wickets is the most amazing thing he has ever seen while praising him for the performance. At the same time, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his Koo account and praised Ajaz by saying his performance was amazing, unbelievable, and unimaginable. Meanwhile, popular Indian cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle also took to his Twitter handle and praised Ajaz Patel for his effort by saying, he is delighter for Patel’s wonderful achievement and beautiful story.

That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel….what a phenomenal performance — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 4, 2021

Wonderful wonderful achievement and such a beautiful story. Delighted for you #AjazPatel. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2021

Legendary Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also tweeted a message for Ajaz Patel as the play started on Saturday morning. Mentioning, Ajaz bowled at the right areas on a helpful surface, Laxman hailed Patel for showing the best display by a visiting spinner in India. Meanwhile, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri also took to his Twitter handle and praised Ajaz for doing one of the toughest things in cricket by dismissing an entire team. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and current cricketer Abhinav Mukund also took to their social media handles and praised Ajaz for the incredible feat.

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ #AjazPatel pic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

Please don’t let any Indian go to any other country, best don’t even ask them. Dus ka dum 😳 #AjazPatel — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2021

